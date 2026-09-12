I'm Convinced Avengers: Doomsday's Trailer Is Misleading, But Not How Everyone Thinks

Marvel Studios recently unveiled a brand new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and one particular shot could prove that Marvel is trying to trick fans by not revealing a certain aspect of the film, but in a different way than Marvel has done in the past. Avengers: Doomsday is on the horizon, and it will be just a few months until fans get the opportunity to see the film in theaters. Since the trailer for the upcoming film came out, fans have scrubbed through every frame, trying to figure out if Marvel has seemingly kept anything hidden. Well, something may have been found, but not in the way fans think.

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At around the 0:38-mark in the recently released Avengers: Doomsday trailer, Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is the sole focus of the shot. The camera moves around Doom's body until it reveals his iconic mask, but the more notable part of the shot is that, beside and behind Doom, the bottom of a dress or a robe can be seen.

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The person or people wearing these clothes are not shown, though, and it feels entirely intentional. Most likely, the characters in the robes are the Latverian Witches, who have been confirmed to have roles in the upcoming movie and serve Doctor Doom.

Marvel Studios

However, notably, the witches have not been revealed in any marketing for Avengers: Doomsday. In fact, they haven't even been focused on in any released footage whatsoever, and it seems as though Marvel even tried to hide them in that shot of Doctor Doom.

Now, fans may assume that this could be because the witches may be played by important actors, or that they could even be well-known characters who are already established in the MCU. That is possible, but if that were the case, Marvel could just use VFX to put a mask over the witches, or Marvel could simply digitally remove them from the shot so that no spoilers would be given away.

It is possible that, instead, Marvel is intentionally hiding the Latverian Witches, not because of who they are, but because of how big a role they will play in the upcoming film.

Many fans have assumed that, since the witches haven't been focused on that much during Doomsday's marketing campaign, they will have small roles in the film. However, that may not be the case, and Marvel could be hiding them on purpose to mislead fans and make them believe exactly that — that they aren't important. Instead, they may actually play a major role in Doomsday, and could be just as important as Doom is.

Previously, fans were under the impression that Marvel could have altered the trailer footage to completely remove characters. This is not new, as it happened most notably with Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, with fans focused so much on that, it is possible that they could have easily missed the fact that Marvel is seemingly hiding the witches of Latveria, which, as mentioned, could mean that they play a more important role in the story than previously thought.

The full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday can be seen below:

What Role Will the Latverian Witches Play in Avengers: Doomsday?

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The Latverian Witches, who will be in Avengers: Doomsday, were first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2026. Notably, their identities weren't revealed, as fans were simply given a look at the witches' purple, yellow, and green costumes, as well as the metal masks that they will wear in the film.

Marvel has intentionally kept a lot of details about the witches secret, but many expect them to be major members of Doctor Doom's army, or even enforcers for him.

With Doom's close ties to magic, it should be expected that the witches will play an important role in the movie. If they are simply minions for Doom, their roles won't be as extensive as someone like Doom.

However, there is a chance that the witches could be major characters like Clea (from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Agatha Harkness, or Wanda Maximoff. If that is the case, then the witches will undoubtedly have a much larger role, as all of those characters are extremely important in the MCU.

So, the extent of the Latverian Witches' roles in Avengers: Doomsday depends solely on whether they are important characters or just faceless members of Doom's army. Nevertheless, with the way Marvel is utilizing the witches in the film's marketing (or lack thereof), it is possible that they will be more important than people realize.