Marvel Studios Removed Steve Rogers From 1 Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Scene (Confirmed)

Based on new footage released from Avengers: Doomsday, it seems that Chris Evans' Steve Rogers was intentionally removed from one specific shot in the movie's original trailer. Avengers: Doomsday is already tracking to be one of the biggest films ever released. While it will highlight a lot of Marvel superheroes who were introduced more recently, the upcoming team-up flick will also feature legacy heroes and actors, such as Steve Rogers, who was seemingly written out of the MCU in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios recently released a brand-new look at Avengers: Doomsday (as shared via YouTube) ahead of its December 18 release date. The 30-second special spot provided some reused shots from other trailers and marketing, while also including a couple of new clips, one of which proved that Steve Rogers was edited out of an important shot that was showcased in a previous trailer.

Specifically, at the 16-second mark of the most recent clip, Ant-Man refers to Steve as "Cap." Steve then gives Ant-Man (aka Scott Lang) a bit of a worried look, as he is no longer acting as Captain America. In that particular shot of Steve, it is clear he is standing beside the Fantastic Four's Ben Grimm. Ben's clothed shoulder and part of his upper arm can be seen on the left side of the frame.

Marvel Studios

Notably, Ben's inclusion in the shot, as well as the background, proves that Steve should have been visible in a scene from the movie's first official trailer.

Marvel Studios

For instance, in that original trailer, one of the biggest scenes showcased nearly all of Avengers: Doomsday's heroes together. For the first time, the Fantastic Four, the New Avengers, the Thunderbolts, and Thor were all standing in the same room. In that shot from the first trailer, Steve Rogers was not included.

However, based on the new spot, which, as mentioned, revealed Steve standing beside Ben Grimm with the walls of the Thunderbolts' (aka the New Avengerz) tower behind him, Steve should have been in that shot with all of the other characters.

Marvel Studios

Based on the placement from the other shot, Steve should have been seen standing between Ben Grimm and Ant-Man, just to Ant-Man and Sam Wilson's right.

Marvel Studios obviously edited Steve out of that shot so that fans would not see him in it. While he was omitted from it in the trailer, when that particular scene is showcased in the film, Steve will be standing there and will be a part of the entire sequence.

Why Was Steve Rogers Edited Out of Avengers: Doomsday's Trailer?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is no stranger to doctoring trailer footage. In nearly every major release, at least one scene from a film has been altered for the trailer in order to keep certain elements secret. For example, in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk was included in one of the final moments, although Hulk didn't make it past the opening scene of that film. Additionally, Marvel removed Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire from the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer during the shot from the Statue of Liberty fight.

Both of those moments were incredibly important, so fans are likely wondering why Steve was left out of that shot from the Doomsday trailer. Well, the answer is quite simple.

Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday was heavily rumored before the trailer for that film was released. However, Marvel definitely wanted to save Steve's inclusion for the final shot of the first trailer, which it did. At the very end, Thor stated that the Avengers would "need a miracle," which led into a quick scene where Steve summoned Mjolnir from Thor's hand, revealing that he was joining Earth's Mightiest Heroes once again.

If Steve had popped up in the background of the shot of all of the heroes earlier in the trailer, his reveal would have been extremely anticlimactic, and that scene at the end would have held absolutely no weight at all. Therefore, Marvel decided to remove him from any scenes he would have been in earlier in the trailer, just to save that big reveal for the end.

The real question is whether Marvel has edited other characters out of Doomsday footage and trailers, and fans just aren't aware of it yet.