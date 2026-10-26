Ant-Man Gives Avengers: Doomsday’s 3 Captain Americas An Official Team Name

Paul Rudd's Ant-Man just gave Avengers: Doomsday's three Captain Americas an official team name no one saw coming. The December 18 blockbuster is the first MCU film to feature three characters who have served as Captain America. Addressing them becomes a bit of a hurdle when all three are in the same room, since each instinctively assumes he is the one being referenced when the Captain America title comes up. Scott Lang has come up with a hilarious solution that groups them into one team.

Marvel Studios released a new Avengers: Doomsday TV spot showing the movie's major teams, the New Avengers, the Avengers, and the Fantastic Four, in the Watchtower, the former Avengers Tower, as they prepare for battle against Doom and his forces. It wouldn't be an Avengers film without trademark MCU humor, especially with Paul Rudd's Ant-Man in the building.

Marvel Studios

After a discussion among the heroes, Scott says, "Then it's settled, right, Cap?" seemingly referring to Sam Wilson, who now leads the team as the new Captain America.

Marvel Studios

However, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers instinctively turns his head, assuming Lang was referring to him. Ant-Man realizes the confusion and repeats himself: "I mean, right, Cap?" More confusion ensues as Wyatt Russell's John Walker chimes in, "I was also Cap for a minute."

Marvel Studios

He has a point, since Walker took over the mantle briefly in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before being stripped of it after brutally killing a Flag Smasher in public. Scott Lang then comes up with a simple solution and refers to all three as the "Captains America." It essentially functions as an official team name for the trio.

Marvel Studios

An interesting detail about this footage is that Marvel previously released a shorter spot in which Ant-Man says, "Right, Cap? I mean, Steve...?" That version attracted backlash from fans who believed it undermined Sam Wilson as the legitimate new Captain America, with some viewers never having accepted his position and still clinging to Steve. Shortly after that debacle, Marvel released this extended version, with Walker's interjection turning the gag into a joke about all three Caps.

How Will Marvel's Three Captain Americas Work Together in Avengers: Doomsday?

Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, and John Walker will all have essential roles to play in Doomsday. As the new Captain America, Sam is burdened with leading the Avengers against a villain as formidable as Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Although Steve Rogers is back, he will likely step out of Sam's way and give him the space to lead, contributing to the multiversal war in his own unique way.

Steve will collaborate with Chris Hemsworth's Thor, with the two forming their own special duo as they take turns wielding Mjolnir. The extended spot even leans into that pairing, building part of its footage around the Steve and Thor reunion, and Marvel recently gave the pair their very own logo. As for John Walker, he has proven himself a competent hero under the U.S. Agent moniker and will be integral to the New Avengers' survival in Doomsday. He has also shown himself to be more pragmatic than most of the heroes on the board.

He's willing to make the harder choices some heroes don't have the stomach for, and in a war like this, a character of that nature is important. Doctor Doom is rallying his forces, and one of Avengers: Endgame Encore's post-credits scenes revealed he has Bruce Banner in his custody. Other promotional material has also confirmed he has three powerful Latverian witches on his side.

The three Captain Americas are some of the most experienced fighters on the hero roster, and their leadership skills will come in handy as much as their combat abilities. Although the trio are very different people, with distinct temperaments, and find themselves in very different places by the events of the film, their presence on the battlefield will prove instrumental if the heroes are to win this war against Doom.