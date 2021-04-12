Falcon and Winter Soldier: Consequences of New Captain America's Killing Teased In Trailer

With two episodes left, it seems that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is gearing up for an explosive finale. Created by Malcolm Spellman, the series provides a deep dive into the lives of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes like never before by showing a different side of them in every installment.

Aside from the daily antics of Sam and Bucky, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is also focused on tackling the new Captain America in the form of John Walker. Introduced at the tail-end of the show's debut episode, Walker served as the primary choice of the government as the next Star-Spangled hero, with the character using every opportunity given to him to prove that he is the right individual to carry Steve Rogers' shield.

As expected, Sam and Bucky didn't agree on the government's decision, but the pair was forced to work together with Walker to catch the Flag Smashers. Now, after a questionable decision by Walker during the fourth episode, the consequences of the character's actions may have been revealed in a new trailer.

AN INTENSE LOOK AT FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER

Marvel Studios officially released a midseason trailer for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, teasing an epic showdown between John Walker and Sam Wilson in the final two episodes.

AN EVIL CAPTAIN AMERICA

Marvel Studios

The trailer was largely centered around the legacy of the Captain America mantle, and it is fitting that it was infused with strong quotes from Bucky about Steve Rogers' decision to choose Sam as his successor. This could be a hint that the next two episodes will mainly focus on this certain topic, and it will be interesting to see how it will unfold given the circumstances.

Walker's decision to kill one of the members of the Flag Smashers will definitely have repercussions, but this footage suggests that the new Captain America will not go down without a fight. The confrontation between the titular duo and Walker will no doubt be an intense one, and there's a chance that it would mirror the final battle during 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

The first batch of trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier confirmed that the shield will eventually return to Sam and Bucky at some point. It's possible that Walker will give up the shield, or it will be completely left out in their initial duel for the pair to regain it.

Based on what's been revealed, it's reasonable to assume that the finale will showcase two battles. Bucky appears to be duking it out with the Flag Smashers, and this could mean that Sam will settle his differences against Walker in a separate fight.

From Sam's eventual transformation to Captain America to the mysterious fifth episode guest star, the last two episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are shaping up to be a must-see.

The first four installments of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+, with the highly-anticipated "Episode 5" due to drop on Friday, April 16.