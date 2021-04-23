Disney Releases 7 Spoilery Images From Finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Warning — This article contains spoilers for the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier officially wrapped its first season by resolving core storylines and teasing a potential sophomore run.

The series initially started with two heroes, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, separated, but the introduction of a new Captain America alongside the emergence of a new threat in the form of the Flag Smashers led the pair to team up.

During the first four episodes, Sam wrestled with the idea of being the next Star-Spangled hero, and the arrival of Carl Lumbly's Isaiah Bradley into the story made things complicated for the Avenger. However, during the fifth installment of the series, Sam finally accepted his destiny, and this finale showed why the former Falcon is Steve Rogers' best choice as the next Cap.

Now, to give fans a sneak peek at what transpired during the sixth episode, a new batch of stills has emerged.

A FRESH LOOK AT FALCON AND WINTER SOLDIER FINALE

Disney officially released seven new stills from the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, highlighting some intense moments of the episode.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes looks over while Sam is delivering an emotional speech about being Captain America.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Bucky makes amends with Yori Nakajima by finally telling the truth behind the death of his son.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Wyatt Russell's John Walker, armed with his newly built shield, tries to take the fight against the Flag Smashers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Erin Kellyman's Karli Morgenthau takes a bold risk by mapping out a dangerous plan to eradicate the GRC once and for all.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres appears to be inspired after hearing Sam's speech as the new Captain America.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Emily VanCamp's Sharon Carter, who is now confirmed to be the mysterious Power Broker, plans to create more chaos after being pardoned by the government.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes celebrate their victory in the former's hometown of Louisiana.

As a bonus for our readers, here's a non-official screen grab of Sam Wilson's new Captain America suit in all its glory:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Alongside the images, Marvel Studios also unveiled a promo spot for the finale, which can be seen below:

It's all led to this. 🙌 The epic finale of Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is now streaming on @DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/TzGmfMkIYX — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 23, 2021

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SAM WILSON AND BUCKY BARNES?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's finale truly delivered, and these images should serve as a fitting reminder of how it all went down. Apart from being action-packed, the sixth and final installment of the show provided compelling character moments that catapulted everyone who was involved, starting with the titular pair of Sam and Bucky.

Sam's heroic transformation into Captain America was a powerful moment. After an intense training montage from the fifth episode, the finale didn't waste time in introducing the MCU's new Star-Spangled Avenger by creating a thrilling entrance to the battlefield.

The new suit and upgraded gear are showcased upfront, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier proved that the person wearing it is the one that matters the most. The speech that Sam gave at the end delivered a strong and inspiring message, and the fact that it was televised could hint that the remaining Avengers saw what happened.

It remains to be seen if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will receive a second season, but it's clear that the show introduced a lot of story beats. Sharon Carter's Power Broker and the arrival of U.S. Agent could be used in MCU films or a potential sophomore run.

Anthony Mackie's Captain America and Bucky Barnes are all but confirmed to return in the movie side of the MCU, but fans would still welcome a season 2 if Marvel decides to do one down the line.

The biggest tease from Marvel, though, is the title reveal of Captain America and the Winter Soldier at the end. In many ways, this could be a hint of major things to come for the titular duo.

All episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are now streaming on Disney+.