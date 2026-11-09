Marvel Alters 'Avengers Doomsday' Trailer To Fix Chris Evans' Hairline With CGI

A new Avengers: Doomsday teaser has made alterations to Steve Rogers' face, using CGI to fix his nose and hairline. Steve made his first Doomsday appearance in the movie's December 2025 teaser, which showed Chris Evans' character with a perfect hairline and blond hair as he cradled his and Peggy Carter's newborn in the same suburban home the couple danced in Avengers: Endgame, ending with the promise that "Steve Rogers will return." It was the character's first appearance since the Infinity Saga caper. Steve then returned in the first full trailer looking completely different, to the surprise of fans, and that particular look has now been altered again.

Marvel Studios' new Doomsday teaser is a compilation of key scenes from the longer trailers. Among the clips is the shot from the first full trailer in which Steve takes Mjolnir from Thor, officially reintroducing himself. That initial footage showed a Steve with longer hair flowing behind his back, a thick beard, a fuller face, and a receded hairline, a sharp contrast with both the Endgame version of the character and the one from the December teaser.

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Steve looked so different that some fans were convinced he was a variant, or even Loki in disguise. One popular theory went further, suggesting he was Hydra Cap, the comic-book version of Steve raised in an altered timeline.

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His nose also looked noticeably longer. Interestingly, Marvel's new teaser makes considerable changes to that very shot of Steve.

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His hairline has been moved noticeably forward via CGI, and the hair on the parietal ridge (the upper-lateral side of his head) is much thicker than before. His eyebrows appear reshaped as well.

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The lighting has been improved too, restoring a few realistic fine lines on his brow that were smoothed out the first time around.

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His nose also looks markedly different, with the nasal tip considerably shorter than in the original shot.

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The changes might look bizarre, but they only go to show how much work VFX artists put into post-production on big blockbuster Marvel films.

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Even with the movie arriving on December 18, post-production is not finished, and tweaks like these could continue right up until days before the premiere.

Marvel's Long History of Altering Chris Evans' Look for Captain America

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Avengers: Doomsday is far from the first time Marvel has altered Chris Evans' appearance so he can look the part of Captain America. Beyond Evans getting jacked for the role, Marvel has also relied on lace-front wigs to give him Steve's hair. Many fans may never have noticed, but it became quite obvious from Captain America: Civil War onward, where he sported a much thicker head of hair.

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Evans' hairline has changed as he matures, and it clearly looks different in his non-Marvel movies, making it apparent he wears wigs for the Steve Rogers role, just as Chris Hemsworth does to play Thor. The actor himself has admitted to thinning hair over the years, so maintaining Steve's perfect hair was never realistic without help.

The most famous example of these touch-ups came with 2012's The Avengers. After principal photography wrapped, the core cast was brought back to film the shawarma post-credits scene, inspired by a line Robert Downey Jr. improvised as Tony Stark. Evans was filming Snowpiercer at the time and had grown a thick beard, clashing with Steve's clean-shaven look in the rest of the film. He had also cut his hair, so the scene required a hairpiece, while his beard was hidden under prosthetics. That is why Steve spends much of the scene with his hand propped against his jaw.

Avengers: Endgame brought its own transformation. After deciding to stay in the past and live a full life with Peggy Carter, Steve returned as a shriveled, wrinkly old man, courtesy of prosthetics and CGI. Evans even wore a bald cap under the wig for old Steve's long gray hair. Marvel had legitimate reasons for all of those changes, and the studio likely has its reasons for the Doomsday tweaks too, though they remain a mystery. It could simply be an effort to make Evans look younger, as the actor has obviously aged since Endgame.

Marvel Has Made Other CGI Changes to Doomsday's Shots and Characters

Steve's facelift is far from the only altered shot in Doomsday's promotional campaign. One notable example is the Wakanda scene from the fourth trailer, where the Fantastic Four arrive on Earth-616, with the Thing exchanging pleasantries with Shuri and M'Baku.

In the earlier footage, Shuri walks through a sun-scorched desert with nothing on the horizon. In the first full trailer, however, a towering wall of water rises in that same background, suggesting the studio blurred it out of the original teaser.

The first full trailer's gathering of the Avengers, Thunderbolts, and Fantastic Four inside the newly christened Watchtower, the former Avengers Tower, also had one hero edited out. The wide shot contained an unnaturally empty gap beside where the Fantastic Four stood. A new promo released in late October, around the World Series, finally revealed that Steve Rogers was the missing hero, standing right beside Ben Grimm the whole time.

Doctor Doom himself has also been on the receiving end of Marvel's CGI tweaks. Initial teasers showing Doom using his powers featured regular green energy blasts. In a later teaser, however, the aura around those blasts gained the iconic Kirby Krackle dots from the comics.

Shots of Magneto observing an incursion have also had their backgrounds altered. Doom's hooded cloak looked like plain green material in the shot where he stops Thor's Stormbreaker with one hand, but a later teaser added a hexagonal weave texture and finer detailing to it.