Marvel Studios almost did too good a job with its first big bad, Thanos. His crusade in the Infinity Saga was unlike anything ever done on the big screen, connecting franchises and characters using the elusive Infinity Stones. Unfortunately, the powers that be can't go back to that well again for Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who will pick a fight with Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday. Proper replacements for the Infinity Stones have been found, though, and they make Doom even more terrifying than the Mad Titan.

Thanos went after the Infinity Stones because they gave him total control over the universe and the ability to wipe out half of all life in it. While it didn't seem like plans could get any more twisted, Doctor Doom is shooting for an even loftier goal. Control of the entire multiverse is on his wish list. However, that's not something one can obtain overnight.

Sony Pictures

Ahead of the events of Doomsday, Doom is pulling strings behind the scenes, just as Thanos did while hunting down the Infinity Stones before Avengers: Infinity War. It all started in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Endgame Encore. Bruce Banner was running tests on himself following the events of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hoping to find a way to put the giant green genie back in the bottle. His work was interrupted when Doom entered the lab and told the good doctor he needed him, then opened a portal and transported them both to parts unknown.

Marvel Television

Doom didn't slow down because, in Marvel Studios' next project, VisionQuest, he hijacked the finale's credits to recruit another powerful character, Scarlet Witch, who was presumed dead after a mountain fell on her in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Marvel Studios

With Doomsday only a few weeks away, Doom seems to have run out of time to build his team via post-credits scenes. But Thanos didn't do all his dirty work on screen, so there's a chance that when the next Avengers movie kicks off, Robert Downey Jr.'s villain's arsenal includes other heroes, such as Doctor Strange, Adam Warlock, and Captain Marvel, whose whereabouts are unknown for now.

And what's great about replacing the Infinity Stones is that there's no longer a finite number of items to collect. Doom can bring in as much talent as he wants, including a couple of characters whose roles in Doomsday remain a mystery.

Doctor Doom Might Hit the Recruiting Trail in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

Despite all the smoke and mirrors around it, one thing Avengers: Doomsday's marketing campaign has confirmed is that Doctor Doom doesn't have many friends in the film. Thor is ready to swing at him at a moment's notice, while Reed Richards and Sue Storm don't give their old pal glowing reviews. But some characters in Doomsday can't think on their feet as quickly as Mister Fantastic or be as battle-smart as the God of Thunder.

Take Franklin Richards, for example. Doom visited him in The Fantastic Four: First Step's post-credits scene, and the young man had no problem interacting with the strange masked man in his home. Maybe that's because his parents and Doom spent time together between his birth and the post-credits scene. But a more logical explanation is that Doom is just a smooth criminal who can talk or fight his way out of any situation.

If Doomsday doesn't reveal that Robert Downey Jr.'s character took Franklin right after the camera cut in First Steps, it can always circle back and have him take the child under his wing later. After all, if the boy was good enough to become Galactus' heir, he surely has a place in Doom's court.

Another good guy Doom could have his eye on is Sentry. Bob Reynolds has been in civilian clothing in nearly all of Doomsday's marketing following his decision to hang up the Sentry suit at the end of Thunderbolts*. Just like Bruce Banner, who was content spending his time in a lab, Sentry might have no choice but to join the fight, and for the wrong side.

The Void that lives within Bob is the kind of power that Doom wants on his side. By collecting the cream of the crop in the MCU, the heroes that are left over have little to no chance of winning. They can only hope that, once all of Doom's cards are on the table, he shows them mercy and gives them a place in his new world order. That way, they can regroup and try to knock some sense into all their former allies who fight for Doom's side.