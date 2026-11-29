The first mutant to be cast in the MCU after Sadie Sink's Jean Grey debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day was Samara Weaving's Emma Frost in the impending X-Men reboot, which hits theaters on May 5, 2028. This is a casting that, by itself, will drastically change the dynamic between her and the adolescent X-Men.

In Marvel Comics, Emma Frost was introduced in 1908's Uncanny X-Men #129 as a member of the Hellfire Club, dubbed the White Queen. When she first engaged the X-Men, the main team at the time was in their early to mid-20s. While it was never made clear in the comics, Emma herself is roughly the same age as Jean Grey and Scott Summers, if just a few years older. Back then, Kitty Pryde was introduced in the same issue as the team's newest member, who was 13 and a half years old.

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It's never explicitly stated how old Jean Grey is in Brand New Day. But she's often referred to as a teenager and treated as Spider-Man's junior, making her likely between 16 and 19 years old, compared to Peter Parker's confirmed age of 22. Of course, actors often play younger, as 24-year-old Sadie Sink and 30-year-old Tom Holland do in the same movie.

Perhaps Sadie Sink's Jean Grey was meant to be even younger, since Sara was her older sister, even though the deceased telepath was played by 16-year-old Olivia Booth-Ford. Even in the comics, Sara was quite a few years older than Jean and married with two children, while her sister was still a young adult struggling to contain the Phoenix.

An Obvious Age Gap Between the White Queen & the X-Men

When 34-year-old Samara Weaving was cast as Emma Frost, fans began to wonder whether there would be a noticeable age gap between her and Jean Grey within the narrative, even though there wasn't one in the comics.

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At the time, fans assumed that Weaving would be playing younger as well and that the age gap between them wouldn't be much. But as more of the X-Men were cast, including 40-year-old Christopher Abbott's Charles Xavier, it seems obvious that Weaving's White Queen was deliberately cast to be the X-Men's senior, meeting them as a full-fledged adult when they're shy of drinking age.

As of writing, most of the X-Men cast is made up of actors between the ages of 22 and 28, with Kit Connor's Scott Summers ironically being the youngest and Asa Germann's Warren Worthington III, aka Angel, being the oldest and only outlier of the bunch. Regardless, all of them are no doubt playing the same age range as Sadie Sink's Jean Grey in Brand New Day: 16 to 19 years old.

Marvel Studios also confirmed that the X-Men reboot would open in theaters on May 5, 2028. For the MCU, barring the five-year time skip in Avengers: Endgame, time typically moves at the same pace as real life. This means that the reboot will likely take place two years after the events of Brand New Day, making Jean Grey two years older before she and her fellow X-Men meet the White Queen.

How Will Emma Frost's Dynamic With the X-Men Change?

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige will no doubt want to portray Jean Grey and her fellow mutants as inexperienced youths in X-Men, so they'll likely all still be under 21. Even if Samara Weaving were playing a younger Emma Frost, she would still be noticeably older than the rest of the cast, which would change their dynamic quite a bit compared to the comics. However, this would actually be an exciting prospect for Emma as a character.

A Foray Into Evil

With the assumption that Emma will debut as a villain in the MCU, one of the most obvious changes resulting from this casting and its timing is how the X-Men will perceive her, especially if she has a redemption arc.

Jean and the rest of her fellow mutants could develop the same wariness toward Emma that Kitty Pryde did, since she was their first villain. She is someone whose face was the first to come to Kitty's mind whenever she thought about "the concept of evil" after everything Emma did to her and the rest of the X-Men.

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Contrary to popular belief, Emma Frost wasn't evil in the comics for long, with her villainy only lasting until around 1986, when she became a morally grey character in New Mutants (1983) #39. She approached Magneto and helped his titular mutants confront and cope with their recent traumas. While she had her ulterior motives, Emma treated them as her own Hellion students at her rival school, Massachusetts Academy, whom she also grew to genuinely love and care for.

After an attack on her school killed all her beloved Hellions and put her in a coma in Uncanny X-Men #281 in 1991, Emma eventually recovered and reevaluated her priorities. Alongside Sean Cassidy's Banshee, they co-ran the Massachusetts Academy, teaching the next generation of mutants in Generation X (1994) #1, with Emma as a genuine mentor without any of the facade.

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It wasn't until writer Grant Morrison's New X-Men #116 in 2001 that Emma Frost finally completed her transformation into a good guy when she officially joined the X-Men after helping put a stop to Charles Xavier's parasitic evil twin, Cassandra Nova. However, this was the point at which one more major change could happen in Emma's jump to the MCU.

A Love Triangle

Shortly after joining the X-Men, Emma Frost slowly, even to her surprise, fell in love with Scott Summers, who was at that point married to Jean Grey. It's uncertain whether Marvel Studios would adapt this classic love triangle, not only because of the added age gap but also because of the circumstances of their potential first meeting, which could make such a romance a non-starter.

Although it would certainly add to the drama and soap-opera nature of the X-Men franchise, despite these adaptation changes. In a way, it would even act as a replacement for the love triangle attempted in Fox's X-Men between Hugh Jackman's Logan, Famke Janssen's Jean Grey, and James Marsden's Scott Summers.

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If Emma's road to redemption is as slow in the MCU as it was in the comics, their age also shouldn't be all that problematic after just two more movies. It's also not like the MCU hasn't had large age gaps between characters before, such as the romantic fling between Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner and Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff (17 years) and Michael Douglas' Hank Pym and Michelle Pfeiffer's Janet van Dyne (14 years).

A Teacher

Even if Emma Frost ends up not being a villain in X-Men, and Adam Driver's Mister Sinister takes the reins instead, there's still an opportunity for her to be a teacher. Whether it's as a rival to Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters as the head of Massachusetts Academy and her Hellions, or if she is already employed as one of Charles' faculty members, Emma could be a mentor to a younger Jean Grey.

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To make an overly complicated story short, in All-New X-Men (2012) #2, the original five X-Men were ripped from the past and brought to the present day. One of them was a younger time-displaced Jean Grey, who had no sense of boundaries when it came to using her powers on other people, the same issue Jean had in Brand New Day. No doubt someone will have to teach her to adhere better to those boundaries.

Of course, Christopher Abbott's Charles Xavier will also be her teacher, but Emma could enlighten Jean about other aspects of her powers that Charles might be too afraid to. This would include how to use them more effectively, conceal their use, avoid relying on them to solve your problems, and even figure out how to prevent other telepaths, like Charles, from turning them off.

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It could be interesting to see this dynamic adapted into X-Men without Emma's past animosity toward Jean Grey clouding the relationship. But whatever direction Marvel Studios decides to go for Emma's character, there are plenty of ways that it could stray from the comics while still maintaining the characterization of the White Queen.