MCU Couples: Complete List Of 30 Marvel Relationships In Chronological Order

Along with flying heroes, gods, and other heavy hitters in the MCU, the franchise has also taken fans on a journey that reveals the softer, more vulnerable side of its characters. While tragic love stories often take the cake, fans have watched some of the toughest Marvel superheroes and villains fall helplessly in love, pine over someone, and endure their fair share of heartbreaks.

Love stories don’t just soften MCU characters; they humanize them, make them relatable, and add emotional depth to the otherwise cosmic, saga-level events in the MCU. Check out an exhaustive list of Marvel characters and their love interests, from the cute to scary, including those that made it, and those that were utter disasters.

30 MCU Couples You Need to Know Before Avengers: Doomsday

Tony Stark & Pepper Potts - Iron Man (2008)

Marvel Studios

Iron Man was the first film and installment for Marvel Studios, and it featured Tony Stark and Pepper Potts. Like many MCU couples, Tony and Pepper’s relationship had its rocky path. After the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron, Pepper broke things off, giving Tony the ultimatum between his duty as Iron Man and their life together.

Still, they managed to find their way back. Unlike most heroes, they were among the rare few couples to remain intact after Thanos’ snap wiped out half the universe. But things took a much sadder turn when Tony snapped his own fingers, defeating Thanos and his army but sacrificing himself.

Even though Tony and Pepper shared a fulfilling life, his premature death cut their love story short, cementing it as one of the most heartbreaking romances in MCU history.

Thor & Jane Foster - Thor (2011)

Marvel Studios

Thor and Jane could easily have had the best relationship, but it wasn't meant to be when it came down to it. Their on-again, off-again romance finally ended after Jane bravely fought beside Thor against the God Butcher, wielding Mjolnir, which killed her. Even though the post-credits scene in Thor: Love and Thunder showed Jane entering Valhalla, there’s no telling if the pair will ever reunite.

Steve Rogers & Peggy Carter - Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Marvel Studios

The love story between Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter began in Captain America: The First Avenger. In between the stolen glances, she gave him the push he needed to become more than just a commercial symbol, but a true hero.

Even though Steve Rogers did share a kiss with the double-agent (and Peggy’s grandniece) Sharon Carter, it fades in comparison to his true love story, one so epic it had the wildest journey ever. After waking up in a safe house, Steve realized he had missed his date with Peggy by 70 years. But when the opportunity finally came, Steve went back in time and, at last, made it to that long-awaited date with Peggy Carter, which was possibly followed by a happy life together.

Peter Quill & Gamora - Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Marvel Studios

The one-sided ship between Peter Quill and Gamora was all fun and games at first and a sight to see as the intergalactic playboy finally met a woman who could resist his charms. After several denials and hiding their feelings, their bond slowly progressed, with Gamora eventually letting her guard down and even dancing with Quill.

Just when the ship finally set sail, Gamora was killed in Avengers: Infinity War. And even though Gamora returned post-Endgame, the lovers could never truly pick up where they left off, leaving Quill pining even harder for a version of Gamora who didn’t remember ever saying to him, "I love you more than anything."

Natasha Romanoff & Bruce Banner - Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Marvel Studios

The spy and the Hulk had a brief affair that took center stage in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Many fans felt the romance was forced and came out of nowhere, while others saw it as a refreshing emotional angle in an otherwise action-packed film. Either way, the pairing never truly took off, and by the time Avengers: Infinity War rolled around, it was quietly left behind.

Clint & Laura Barton - Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Marvel Studios

Clint Barton and his family came as one of the most pleasant surprises in Avengers: Age of Ultron, when he brought the team to his home and revealed a pregnant wife and kids. This proved that at least one Avenger had built an everyday, peaceful life outside the chaos.

But that peace was shattered with Thanos’ snap, which hit the marksman harder than most as he lost his entire family in an instant. Thankfully, the Blip was undone, and Clint was reunited with Laura and the kids. Through it all, Laura remains the steady presence that keeps him grounded, a rare example of love surviving in the MCU.

Scott Lang & Hope van Dyne - Ant-Man (2015)

Marvel Studios

The pair of Ant-Man and the Wasp took the term 'work husband' a little too seriously as their office attraction grew into something more. Over time, they became a strong, long-term couple who have been together for years. By Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, they had cemented themselves as one of Marvel’s most solid (yet underrated) superhero couples, with their romance often taking a back seat to the action in the Ant-Man movies.

Still, Scott Lang made quite the ruckus in Captain America: Civil War and later played a pivotal role in Avengers: Endgame. Through it all, Hope remained by his side, proving that not every Marvel love story has to end in heartbreak; sometimes, superheroes actually get to keep the girl.

Jessica Jones & Luke Cage - Jessica Jones Season 1 (2015)

Marvel

Although their relationship can hardly be called amorous, Jessica and Luke cared deeply for one another. Both emotionally unavailable in their own ways, they bonded over the pain and trauma they suffered at the hands of Kilgrave. Their friendship eventually grew into something more, even if it was never the fairytale romance fans might have expected.

Doctor Strange & Christine Palmer - Doctor Strange (2016)

Marvel Studios

The star-crossed love between Doctor Stephen Strange and Christine Palmer gave fans a lot to unpack. Fans hoped that the pair would eventually end up together. Just when fans made peace and accepted that the path of Doctor Strange was too tight to take Christine along, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit.

Not only was Christine married to someone else, but Strange’s heartfelt line, "I love you in every universe," showed that while Christine once pined for him and wondered if there could ever be something between them, there was always something there. The timing was just never perfect.

Peter Parker & Michelle Jones (MJ) - Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Marvel Studios

It was surprising when Spider-Man: Homecoming introduced Liz Allan as Peter Parker’s first love interest after he asked her to the dance. But finding out that her father was the villain, Adrian Toomes, was sad yet refreshing, which now made way for the classic Marvel couple of MJ and Spider-Man.

However, when things finally got interesting between Peter Parker and MJ, Doctor Strange’s spell wiped away any memory she had of him, a brutal reminder of how messy magic (and its consequences) can get.

Black Bolt & Medusa - Inhumans (2017)

Marvel

At first glance, the pair might have seemed like a simple couple, but on a deeper level, Black Bolt and Medusa perfectly complemented one another. While Black Bolt could not speak, Medusa spoke for him, and where he was rigid, she influenced him and helped him see things from another perspective.

With Black Bolt briefly reappearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans can’t help but wonder if Marvel might one day bring this royal couple back into the fold.

Crystal & Dave - Inhumans (2017)

Marvel

After escaping from Maximus and trying to reunite with her family, Crystal found love in the most unlikely place. Dave crashed into the insanely large teleporting hound. He stuck by her and assisted until she was reunited with Medusa, Black Bolt, and the rest of the royal family.

If the Inhumans return to the MCU, Crystal and Dave could pick up where they left off. Their pairing was brief and unexpected, but it created an intriguing love story that connects the worlds of humans and Inhumans.

T’Challa & Nakia - Black Panther (2018)

Marvel Studios

Although the romance between T’Challa and Nakia may not have been front and center in the Black Panther films, the emotional tension was undeniable. The two had already been in a relationship before breaking it off, leaving only lingering history and quiet glances between them.

Sadly, Chadwick Boseman's passing cut short their on-screen love story far too soon. While their romance never had the chance to fully unfold on screen, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever revealed that their love lived on through their son, Toussaint, who also bears T’Challa's name and carries his father’s legacy forward.

Okoye & W’Kabi - Black Panther (2018)

Marvel Studios

The married couple of Okoye and W’Kabi stood as one of Wakanda’s most formidable pairs. With Okoye leading the all-female Dora Milaje and W’Kabi serving as head of security for the Border Tribe, they seemed like an unshakable power couple.

But when W’Kabi sided with Killmonger, it put their marriage to the test, forcing Okoye to make the heartbreaking choice of arresting her own husband.

Wanda Maximoff & Vision - WandaVision (2021)

Marvel Studios

Wanda Maximoff has one of the saddest backstories in the MCU, shaped by loss from her childhood and carried into adulthood. Her heartbreaking breakdown began in Avengers: Infinity War and spiraled further in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the core of her pain was her relationship with Vision, which was built on genuine love and deep affection.

Yet, in Infinity War, Wanda was forced to make the unthinkable choice: destroy the Mind Stone that powered Vision to stop Thanos. That tragic sacrifice not only cost her the person she loved most but also marked the beginning of her descent into grief, loss, and darkness.

Loki & Sylvie - Loki Season 1 (2021)

Marvel Studios

What began as a journey of identity and self-discovery evolved into one of the most unusual romances in the MCU. In Season 1 of Loki, the God of Mischief and his variant, Sylvie, developed a deep emotional connection, though their conflicting goals led to heartbreak and separation.

By Season 2, Loki still carried strong feelings for Sylvie, while she focused on building her own life and confronting her past. Despite their differences, their bond remained undeniable, surfacing in quiet moments of trust and care.

Shang-Chi & Katy - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Marvel Studios

One of the most fun dynamics in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is between Shang-Chi and Katy. The lingering question throughout the movie was: Are they just besties or something more? Either way, the chemistry is undeniable. Their bond, whether it stays purely platonic or blossoms into something deeper, is one of the strongest elements of the story, grounding the fantastical adventure with genuine warmth and humor.

Xu Wenwu & Ying Li - Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Marvel Studios

Xu Wenwu’s love story with Ying Li is a rare tale of softness in the life of a man who had spent over a thousand years conquering kingdoms with the mystical Ten Rings. After finding his way through the enchanted forest to Ta Lo, Wenwu faced off against Ying Li, the village guardian. She became the first and only person to defeat him (before his son, Shang-Chi).

That fateful encounter blossomed into love. They married and had two children (Shang-Chi and Xialing), and Wenwu even gave up his organization, sealing away the Ten Rings for their family. Tragically, Ying Li was later killed by the Iron Gang in revenge for Wenwu’s past. His grief and obsession with bringing her back made him vulnerable to manipulation by the Dweller-in-Darkness, setting the stage for his downfall.

Sersi & Ikaris - Eternals (2021)

Marvel Studios

Sersi had two epic love stories in the 2021 film Eternals. On one side was Ikaris, the devoted soldier whose loyalty to his mission proved to be too much for their relationship to survive. On the other side was Dane Whitman (played by Kit Harington), whose ordinary human life felt too small compared to Sersi’s eternal scale of existence.

From the film’s post- and mid-credits scenes, each character seems to be headed down a different path, leaving Sersi’s love life one of the most open-ended threads in the MCU.

Phastos & Ben Stoss - Eternals (2021)

Marvel Studios

Phastos, the Eternal and tech genius, managed to build a quiet life for himself after Ajak ordered the Eternals to live among humans. He and his husband, Ben, started a family together and raised their son, Jack, giving us one of the MCU’s most heartwarming glimpses of domestic love.

But their future remains uncertain. Phastos was abducted by Arishem the Judge alongside Sersi and King after they chose to save Earth and humanity rather than allow the Emergence to happen. Whether he’ll ever reunite with Ben and Jack is a question still hanging over the MCU.

Thena & Gilgamesh - Eternals

Marvel Studios

The warrior and the strongest member of the Eternals shared the deepest bond in the group. Whenever Thena lost herself to Mahd Wy’ry and forgot who she was, Gilgamesh stood as her emotional anchor, the only one strong enough to restrain her.

Their connection was so profound that they chose to live in isolation in the desert, with Gilgamesh dedicating his life to protecting and caring for her, even when she lashed out and tried to kill him during her episodes. His death at the hands of the Deviants was devastating, but his memory lived on as a guiding force for Thena, strong enough to bring her back from the edge when nothing else could.

Marc Spector & Layla - Moon Knight (2022)

Marvel Studios

Marc Spector barely knew who Layla truly was at first. She was the wife of one alter ego while the others struggled to piece their lives together. As the series progressed, both personalities grew to know her in different ways, each trying to protect her from being used as a vessel for an Egyptian god. Their bond became one of the most unique and layered love stories in the MCU, blending romance with identity struggles and supernatural danger.

Kamala Khan & Kamran - Ms. Marvel (2022)

Marvel Studios

Kamala Khan’s journey of discovering her powers gave her a whole new confidence and brought her closer to her longtime obsession, Captain Marvel. But amidst the excitement, a new boy at school instantly caught her attention, Kamran.

Their sweet teenage spark, however, quickly took a darker turn when Kamran revealed himself as part of the Clandestines, a group determined to return to the Noor dimension. In the end, Kamran chose to turn against his mother and side with Kamala, setting up a complicated mix of trust, betrayal, and young love in the MCU.

She-Hulk & Daredevil - She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

Marvel Studios

Jennifer Walters, also known as She-Hulk, had an intriguing love life in the 2022 series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. When online dating didn’t go as planned, she decided to create a profile as She-Hulk, and that move instantly drew plenty of attention from a lineup of odd suitors. Eventually, she met Arthur, and their chemistry was undeniable. Instead of sticking to their planned date, the pair skipped straight to her place.

Beyond that, Jennifer also had a fiery run-in with Daredevil. They first clashed over their shared fashion designer before their spark carried them from the courtroom to the streets and into a more private rendezvous.

Nick Fury & Varra - Secret Invasion (2023)

Marvel Studios

This pairing had many MCU fans scratching their heads. Varra, a Skrull, lived much of her life impersonating Fury’s wife. But for a man who spends half his time in space and the other half in invisible planes, it’s oddly fitting. Their relationship was less about traditional romance and more about trust, secrecy, and survival, exactly what you’d expect from Fury.

Wade Wilson & Vanessa - Deadpool & Wolverine (2024)

Marvel Studios

The Merc with a Mouth found his grounding in Vanessa, one of the few people he truly loved. After their painful breakup in Deadpool 2, Vanessa remained his moral compass, the person who gave him reason to fight. In Deadpool & Wolverine, her influence continues to shape Wade’s choices, reminding fans that beneath the wisecracks is a man driven by love.

Death & Agatha Harkness - Agatha All Along (2024)

Marvel Studios

If there were ever a textbook example of a toxic relationship, it would be the twisted romance between the physical manifestation of Death and the power-hungry witch, Agatha Harkness. Their dark entanglement predates the events of Agatha All Along. When Agatha's child was born, Death returned to claim him (well, technically to kill him).

Agatha bargained for her son’s life, striking an uneasy deal that allowed him to live a little longer. But in true toxic fashion, Death eventually took the child anyway, leaving behind nothing but pain, betrayal, and the shadow of their destructive bond.

Wilson Fisk & Vanessa - Daredevil: Born Again (2025)

Marvel Studios

If there were a scary couple scale in the MCU, Wilson Fisk and Vanessa would break it. Sophisticated, calm, and terrifyingly dangerous, they complement each other perfectly. In Born Again, Vanessa seems to be stepping further into Fisk’s battles, potentially playing a role in the ongoing war between the Kingpin and Daredevil. Her influence hints that Vanessa may be just as lethal as her husband.

Matt Murdock & Heather Glenn - Daredevil: Born Again (2025)

Marvel Studios

In between fighting crime on the streets of Hell’s Kitchen and defending clients in the courtroom, Matt Murdock still managed to squeeze in a little romance. Over the years, Daredevil has had an active love life, with a line-up of love interests that includes Karen Page, Claire Temple, and Elektra Natchios. Daredevil: Born Again introduced yet another chapter.

Heather Glenn steps into the picture as both a love interest for Matt and a counselor to Wilson Fisk and his wife, which puts her right in the middle of the storm. With ties to both Daredevil’s personal life and the Kingpin’s empire, Heather may find herself caught in a dangerous.

Reed Richards & Sue Storm - The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

Marvel Studios

As the heads of Marvel’s First Family, Reed Richards and Sue Storm are one of the most iconic couples in comic book history. Their dynamic has always been a mix of Reed’s genius intellect and Sue’s strength and resilience, with their bond holding the Fantastic Four together. In the MCU’s Fantastic Four: First Steps, the team finally made their MCU debut, facing none other than Galactus, the world-eater.