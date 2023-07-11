Marvel Removed Agent Carter’s Husband Reveal from Cap 2, Confirms Star

Agent Carter was once with a husband, but just exactly who that person was remains a mystery—one which was almost solved in Captain America 2 until it was removed.

There’s a lot to love about Avengers: Endgame, but many fans found endless enjoyment in Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s happy ending.

After jumping around the timelines and returning the various Infinity Stones (an adventure some still hope to see play out on screen one day), Steve took it upon himself to go to an alternate timeline and live a life with Peggy, a chance the two were not given in the MCU’s original timeline.

But before any of those crazy events went down. Peggy Carter did live a full life and passed away during the events of Captain America: Civil War. That life she lived also included a husband—whose identity remains a big mystery.

Peggy Carter’s Mystery Husband

While speaking with Collider, actress Hayley Atwell, who brings to life Agent Carter in the MCU, discussed how Marvel Studios avoided confirming the identity of her character’s offscreen husband by removing a framed photo from her scene in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Atwell recalled how when they were filming her bed scene in Captain America 2, Marvel producer Louis D’Esposito declared that they “don’t want to limit [themselves] by kind of suggesting” any specific person:

"I remember when I was filming it, the prop master had put a framed photograph on Peggy's bedside, of Peggy with her husband and her children, and Louis de Esposito ran over just before we started rolling, going ’take that out. We don't know yet. We don't want to limit ourselves by kind of suggesting this is who she's married.’ And so that was taken out. And I thought, ‘OK, that's really interesting.’"

Marvel

She went on to praise Marvel for these tactics, explaining how the company is “always aware of just feeding the amount of information that the audience need to keep engaged:”

“And so that I think what [Marvel is] so good at, they're so good at giving the audience what they want and exceeding the expectations. And I think that's why they're always aware of just feeding the amount of information that the audience need to know, to keep engaged, but also delighting them and surprising them with, with new information."

In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Peggy is seen in archive footage, and it's here where she talks about Captain America saving over a thousand men, “including the man who would later become [her] husband.”

Marvel

Cap 2 preceded ABC’s Agent Carter series by two years. In that show, which was prematurely canceled, Peggy got a new love interest: Daniel Sousa (played by Enver Gjovak).

Many fans quickly started to believe that it was Sousa who Peggy would go on to marry in the absence of Steve Rogers. Sadly, whatever may‘ve happened between the two of them will likely never be further explored.

Marvel

At the end of the day, following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Peggy got her dance with Steve, and the two lived a long and full life in an alternate timeline.

Marvel

Will Fans Ever Get an Answer About Agent Carter’s Spouse?

As much as some fans might want to see Sousa and Agent Carter in a successful relationship, it’s a hard sell now that canonically Steve Rogers and Peggy got their happy ending.

While Sousa might not get the girl, he did have some fun adventures with the cast of Agents of Shield in their final season. While Agent Carter was canceled, Enver Gjokaj’s character went on to partake in some time-traveling shenanigans alongside the likes of Chloe Bennett’s Daisy Johnson and Clark Greg’s Phil Coulson.

When it comes to Agent Carter and all of its loose plot threads, audiences shouldn’t expect them to be cleared up anytime soon. A revival isn’t likely at this stage, and any further exploration of Carter will almost certainly be tied to either her Captain Carter Variant or the version of her who’s spent a lifetime with Steve Rogers.

But could anyone slip up and reveal Carter’s secret husband in the original timeline? Well, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror might be willing—though it’s hard to imagine that being one of his priorities.