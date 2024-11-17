Here's Why Deadpool & Vanessa Broke Up In 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

Throughout the Deadpool movies, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin) have had an unusual relationship, so when they revealed they broke up at the beginning of Deadpool & Wolverine, many were left surprised.

Interestingly, the last time fans saw Vanessa in a Marvel movie was in Deadpool 2, when the character was — for all intents and purposes — fridged (when a female character is killed or put in danger for the sole purpose of advancing the lead male character's story), though she was brought back to life at the end.

Following some fan backlash to this decision in Deadpool 2, the writers actually addressed the fact that Vanessa was killed off in the movie's PG-13 re-release.

So, despite Vanessa's death being a major motivating factor of Deadpool 2 — a fact that saw criticism that was addressed — Deadpool & Wolverine sees the two broken up for the majority of the movie.

Why Did Deadpool and Vanessa Break Up Before Deadpool & Wolverine?

At least from Deadpool's perspective, the reason for Wade and Vanessa's break up in Deadpool & Wolverine is revealed several scenes after viewers learn that the pair are no longer a couple because of how disillusioned with life and his sense of self Wade became.

It is worth repeating — this is Wade's own perspective of the situation. It is very possible that Vanessa remembers the events differently. But the way Wade sees it after he failed to get on the Avengers in order to impress Vanessa, he lost any sort of personal drive.

Vanessa begs him, "Show me you care about something bigger than you," and Wade continues to mentally spiral. It gets to a point where Reynolds' hero seems so scared of Vanessa eventually rejecting him that he literally tells her, "Say 'I don't want you. I don't want to be with you.'" He is essentially asking her to confirm his own doubts about himself.

It is unclear how Vanessa actually responded to that in the real situation, as the flashback then turns into Cassandra Nova's mocking of Wade as she heightens his insecurities and plays off of them.

Do Deadpool and Vanessa Stay Broken Up?

While there is no scene with Deadpool and Vanessa officially fully getting back together by the end of Deadpool & Wolverine, the door is left open by the end of the movie, and it looks like the two will get there.

While Wade is having dinner with his friends and chosen family — Vanessa included — Logan pushes him to "give [Logan] the fucking dog, and talk to the girl."

Wade uses the opportunity to tell Vanessa that he "did it for [her]," referring to the events of the movie. He says, "Even if you don't want me, I did it for you," and Vanessa smiles before putting her hand on top of Wade's on the table.

It does convey that the two will likely get back together, even if it takes some time.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now available to stream on Disney+.