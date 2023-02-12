T’Challa's Son's MCU Future Teased by Black Panther 2 Star

One of the biggest stars from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased how T'Challa's son will grow into a bigger role in the MCU's future.

Black Panther 2 ended on quite an emotional note with its only post-credits sequence as it introduced Toussaint, Nakia and T'Challa's son, to Shuri after her transformation into the Black Panther. The real kicker came when he revealed that his Wakandan name was actually T'Challa as well, continuing the late Chadwick Boseman's legacy while also adding something new to the MCU narrative.

Actor Divine Love Konadu-Sun shared his own excitement about joining the MCU in this role, having grown up with Marvel characters his entire life as he portrays such an important new character to close out Phase 4.

Young T'Challa's Bright MCU Future

Speaking with IGN, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Lupita Nyong'o addressed what the future holds for Nakia and T'Challa's young son, T'Challa, after appearing in the movie's post-credits scene.

Marvel Studios

She noted how Nakia is "uniquely poised to show him the ways" as she ties back so close to the late Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa, particularly after the decision to bring their son up outside of Wakanda. That way, the young man will be able to Wakanda from a unique perspective after his father opened up the country's borders in the original Black Panther:

"I mean, Nakia’s his mother. Nakia is uniquely poised to show him the ways because she is his link to his father and they’ve chose to raise their son in the outside world. So that vision of a Wakanda that is open to the outside world is what he’s uniquely poised to assume. The Wakanda of tomorrow, not the Wakanda of yesterday."

Marvel Studios

When Will Young T'Challa Return to the MCU?

For the time being, young T'Challa largely serves as yet another emotional tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman's original King as the franchise looks to continue the Wakandan story in new ways. And with Nyong'o's quotes about how he was raised, it certainly builds curiosity to see how he'll grow from an ideological standpoint before he takes in Wakanda for the first time.

The big question now is when and where Nakia and T'Challa's son will make his grand return, especially with Black Panther 3 already being discussed internally amongst the Marvel Studios brass. The movie almost certainly wouldn't make its way to theaters until after the Multiverse Saga ends, although there's a small chance that one of Phase 6's numerous open slots could be for this new sequel.

Some are also theorizing that an older Multiversal Variant of the hero could show up during the climactic events of Avengers: Secret Wars, although the core focus will certainly be on seeing the MCU's core version of the hero evolve.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now available to stream on Disney+.