Watch: Okoye & Nakia Discuss T'Challa's Death In New Black Panther 2 Clip

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is fast approaching its November 11 release date, meaning Marvel Studios is moving full speed ahead with new promotional material hyping what's coming in the super-powered epic. Following the world premiere event, critics have called the film one of the MCU's best post-Infinity Saga projects, while fans have gotten their first glimpses at full clips from the movie itself.

The first of those clips highlighted an epic battle sequence between the Dora Milaje and a group of mercenaries, with Okoye, Ayo, and newcomer Aneka debating over the weapons that the warriors use in battle. Later, Dominique Thorne found herself as the focus of the second clip with Okoye and Shuri breaking into Riri Wiliams' MIT dorm room in order to bring her to Wakanda.

While those two small glimpses at the film teased some of the classic Marvel action and humor from Black Panther 2, the latest piece of footage tackles a much heavier subject matter with Nakia and Okoye taking the spotlight.

Nakia Remembers T'Challa in New Clip

As originally shared by Twitter user @bpanthernews, Marvel Studios released a new 30-second clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premieres in theaters on November 11.

Marvel Studios

The clip features Danai Gurira's Okoye and Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia sitting together and reminiscing about the late King T'Challa, specifically touching on Nakia leaving Wakanda at some point after the original Black Panther.

Marvel Studios

While Nakia regretted not being there with her people, she admitted that T'Challa was "everything to her," even more so than for anybody else in Wakanda:

Okoye: “Then you left without saying a word. It hurt.” Nakia: “I regret not being there with all of you. It was not easy. He was King and Black Panther to everyone, but to me…he was everything."

The full clip can be seen below:

T'Challa's Memory Honored in Black Panther Clip

For most of the past two years, Marvel Studios has made it clear that Black Panther 2 will serve largely as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and his character, King T'Challa. This clip only confirms that fact further as Nakia looks back on the love of her life, trying to come to terms with his passing more than a year after the Wakandan King was lost.

While this is the first time a clip has specifically referenced T'Challa, news revealed information about another scene where T'Challa's death is directly addressed, which was shown at the D23 Fan Expo. These two scenes are sure to be far from the only ones that discuss the late character/actor.

Even though this scene may be the only one focusing on T'Challa that releases before the movie premieres in November, fans can expect Chadwick Boseman to shine in the spotlight as his memory is honored in Phase 4's final movie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on Friday, November 11.