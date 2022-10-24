Watch: First Black Panther 2 Clip Released Online

It was previously reported that Danai Gurira's Okoye would be the one to have "a same-sex relationship" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. However, it was recently suggested that it would instead be Florence Kasumba's Ayo, last seen in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

According to Vogue, Michaela Coel's Aneka will be in a "forbidden" relationship with Ayo, similar to the comics. Additionally, marketing material has shown Aneka donning Midnight Angels armor, also from the comics, which she wore alongside Ayo.

While Okoye has been spotted in the same armor, Ayo has not, but that doesn't mean she won't be wearing it in the Black Panther sequel. So, hopefully, Ayo's dynamic with Aneka from the comics won't be completely lost.

Thankfully, a newly released clip for Wakanda Forever shows that the relationship between Aneka and Ayo will remain with the latter looking out for Aneka.

Okoye Chastises Aneka in New Black Panther Clip

A new clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released online showing the Dora Milaje, including Okoye, Ayo, and newcomer Aneka, defending a Wakanda research vessel from intruders.

Marvel Studios



The clip begins with Aneka using glowing blue knives to stab and electrocute an armored intruder. Okoye asks her, "Aneka, where is your spear?" to which Aneka gleefully replies, "Shuri gave me these to try. You know, I like them better."

Marvel Studios



Okoye chastises Aneka, "Our foremothers gave us the spear because it is precise, elegant, and deadly." Before stabbing a man and presumably killing him, telling Aneka, "It will not change under my watch."

Marvel Studios



Aneka meekly relents to Okoye's disapproval, "Yes, general," before Ayo tells Aneka, "I told you not to bring them."

The full clip can be seen below:



Ayo Looking Out for Aneka

Though merely an observation after watching this clip, it seems that Okoye won't be the one in a relationship with Aneka, considering how she berates her like a child playing with a toy she shouldn't with Aneka addressing her as General.



It also shows that Ayo knew about Aneka's new glowing knives and told her not to bring them, presumably so she wouldn't get in trouble with Okoye as she does in this clip. It could just be Ayo looking out for a friend, but it could also suggest that Ayo is in a relationship with Aneka, as in the comics.

However, whether it's a "forbidden" relationship like previously reported, which wasn't the case in the comics, remains to be seen.

Fans will have to find out when Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released in theaters on Friday, November 11.