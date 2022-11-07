Watch 5 Minutes of Black Panther 2 Now Online (Every Clip Released)

Ahead of its premiere, Marvel Studios has been ramping up promotion for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with tons of new footage of Namor, Shuri, Okoye, and the MCU's new Black Panther.

The upcoming MCU sequel is set to honor the late Chadwick Boseman while also expanding the franchise by introducing new characters like Namor and Riri Williams, a.k.a. Ironheart, into the fold. As a result, many of its trailers and TV spots have highlighted these new characters, giving them enough screen time for fans to be familiar with them before the sequel's release.

As part of its promotional drive, Marvel Studios also released several clips to give viewers a preview of what to expect. And now, The Direct breaks down every single clip that has been revealed so far.

Every Black Panther 2 Clip Explained

Marvel Studios officially released seven new clips to promote the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Wakanda gets flooded as Namor and Talokans start to invade the African nation in this new clip:

Lupita Nyong'o's Nakia tries to help her fellow Wakandans as the Talokans attack:

Danai Gurira's Okoye leads the Dora Milaje in an intense encounter against mercenaries as Michaela Coel's Aneka makes her debut:

Letitia Wright's Shuri and Okoye try to recruit Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams, but it seems that the MCU newcomer is not ready to leave her MIT dorm room yet:

Tenoch Huerta's Namor arrives in Wakanda to introduce his presence to Queen Ramonda and Shuri:

Angela Bassett's Queen Ramonda, who is now the leader of Wakanda, addressed the United Nations in this official footage:

Nakia and Okoye reflect on T'Challa's death in this emotional footage from Black Panther 2:

Black Panther 2's Clips Explore Grief & Tragedy

The variety of clips from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that Marvel Studios released gave fans an overview of what to expect in the highly-anticipated MCU sequel.

The scale of Namor's attack against Wakanda is teased in the two clips that were revealed and it seems that the African nation is once again shown as vulnerable, similar to how Thanos and his army invaded them during Avengers: Infinity War.

Meanwhile, Namor's arrival in Wakanda looks menacing yet calm, with him likely warning Queen Ramonda and Shuri about his country's impending attack. It is still unknown why Talokans will attack Wakanda, but it's possible that this has something to do with the mutant's approach to protecting Talocan at all costs.

A previous report revealed that Shuri has "buried herself in her technology" after T'Challa's death, indicating that she has yet to move on from her brother's demise. However, given that one clip has shown that she is in the United States to try to recruit Riri Williams could hint that Okoye might've convinced her to do so or this would be her way to preparing for Namor's attack by recruiting one of the MCU's smartest persons.

Okoye and Nakia's heart-wrenching conversation about T'Challa is just the tip of the iceberg on how the sequel will explore the aftermath of his death. That said, Wakanda Forever seems poised to become one of the emotional entries in the MCU.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.