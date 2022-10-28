Watch: Wakanda Gets Flooded In New Action-Packed Black Panther 2 Clip

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to feature an intense war between Talocan and Wakanda. While it is unknown how and why the two nations will go up against one another, it seems that Tenoch Huerta's Namor the Sub-Mariner is hellbent on making Wakanda pay for its mistakes.

Footage from the trailers and TV spots of Black Panther 2 showed that, at some point in the story, Namor will lead his army to Wakanda for an eventual attack. It was also revealed that the nation will be flooded, with a shot of an empty throne room being engulfed in flames.

Now, the extent of Namor's attack has been revealed through an official clip.

Namor's Army Attacks Wakanda in New Clip

Fandango officially released a brand new clip from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, showcasing the Talokans' attack on Wakanda.

The action-packed clip featured the African nation being flooded, with Wakandans struggling while being pursued by Talokans.

Amid the chaos, Wakandans can still be seen helping one another:

Shuri tries to help the Wakandans as she pilots this highly-advanced aircraft:

Wakandans are trapped inside one of these vessels as the flood continues:

At the end of the clip, Winston Duke's M'Baku emerges to try to level the field against the Talokans.

Why Namor Attacks Wakanda (Theory)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's trailers have been showing Namor's attack on Wakanda, but it is still not clear why the Talokan leader is leading his army against Shuri and the Wakandans.

It's possible that the Wakandans may have been framed as the reason for an ocean-related conflict, thus giving Namor no choice but to confront the leaders of the African nation. Someone or a much more powerful villain might be pulling the strings from behind to pit the nations against one another, similar to how Zemo manipulated events during Captain America: Civil War.

Moreover, the clip also established that Wakanda will suffer tons of casualties that would further anger Shuri, Okoye, and others, considering that they already had a tragic loss due to T'Challa's death.

As a result, the all-out war that will ensue could mean that someone outside of the two nations will benefit, with that individual presumably seeking the death of both Namor and Queen Ramonda (due to her being Wakanda's leader).

Hopefully, Namor's reason for attacking Wakanda is reasonable

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, November 11.