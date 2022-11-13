Namor’s Mural Ending Explained: Black Panther 3 Connections Revealed

Namor's final scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever may have huge ramifications for Black Panther 3 and other MCU projects.

Tenoch Huerta's Namor has been a huge part of Wakanda Forever's marketing, with the anti-hero/antagonist of the movie being featured in thrilling action scenes while also establishing the nation of Talocan. While some fans are comparing Namor to Aquaman, Huerta pointed out that "their motivations are the opposite" and that the "mythology [between the two] is different."

Moreover, the sequel's promotion cemented the idea that Namor is an important character, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige even subtly teasing the possibility of a solo project for the Talokan ruler down the line.

Now, it looks like Wakanda Forever's ending has set the stage for Namor's future in Phase 5 and beyond.

Namor's Mural Teases Black Panther 3 Return

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

After an intense battle inside the Wakandan jet and in the desert, Shuri ultimately defeated Namor. However, this initial victory could be Namor's choice of taking the loss in the sequel could have dire ramifications for Wakanda in a potential Black Panther 3.

During one of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's final scenes, Namor can be seen painting a mural that seems to depict himself and Shuri fighting against each other. While this could simply be his way of recording the events that transpired on the surface, this is likely his way of paying tribute to his long game for the African nation.

Namora approached Namor to tell him that she resents his actions of resorting to peace with Wakanda. However, Namor reassured her that everything seems to be falling into place.

It looks like choosing to take defeat is what Namor wanted, considering that Talocan gained a true ally in Wakanda due to the fact that Shuri promised to preserve their secret and protect their oceans.

In addition, his death at the hands of Shuri would have devastating consequences for Talocan since leaving them without a strong and formidable leader is quite catastrophic.

Namor claimed that the surface world will eventually wage war on Wakanda, mainly due to the fact that they are already under international pressure to share its Vibranium on top of being blamed for the Talokans' actions. When that happens, Wakanda will come to Talocan for assistance, resulting in Namor being in charge of the situation.

This would explain why Namor is painting himself and Shuri in the mural, potentially indicating that a lifelong battle between the two is in the cards. More so, this doesn't only signify a physical battle but also suggests that the clash could dive into mind games on whether Wakanda and Talocan are truly allies if ever the surface world strikes.

Moreover, the painting could serve as a motivation for Namor to remind him of how his initial defeat would deliver the ultimate victory for Talocan.

How Namor Fits in Black Panther 3 (Theory)

At this stage, it's clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is not the last appearance of Namor, with the anti-hero ultimately returning in a potential Black Panther 3.

Although Wakanda and Talokan almost tore each other apart in the sequel, both nations have Vibranium as their common ground, and it's safe to say that they are willing to do whatever it takes to protect their valued resource.

Given that Julia Louis-Drefyus' Val is spearheading the charge to wage an all-out war against Wakanda, this conflict appears poised to become an overarching plot of a Black Panther 3.

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore previously shared that there are "ideas we've floated around" about Black Panther 3's story, meaning that the seeds that were planted in Wakanda Forever are planned and an eventual showdown between the world's forces and Wakanda is in the cards.

It's reasonable to assume that this storyline will be explored in the threequel, with Namor's grand plan being pushed at the forefront. Considering the overwhelming forces of the rest of the world, it seems that Shuri, M'Baku, and the rest of Wakanda will have no choice but to ally themselves with Namor and Talocan in order to protect Vibranium.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters worldwide.