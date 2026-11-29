Vampires are among pop culture's most enduring horror icons, but the Indian horror-western film Half still manages to put a new spin on the bloodsuckers. Directed by Samjad, Half premiered at TIFF earlier in 2026, where it hit audiences with a blend of The Raid-style action and the emotional sibling dynamic of Sinners.

Starring Ranjith Sajeev as Ethan and Aishwarya Raj as Ivy, Malayalam-language film Half follows the two half-human, half-vampire twins on a road trip through the deserts of Rajasthan, as they seek revenge on a group of local marauders who wronged them.

Ahead of their film's premiere in TIFF's Midnight Madness program (which has debuted horror films like Obsession and 2027's new slasher River), stars Sajeev and Raj spoke to The Direct about Half's intense action sequences (choreographed by The Raid's Very Tri Yulisman) and how it presents its own unique take on vampire lore.

Half premiered at TIFF on September 18 and is still awaiting a US release date.

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"Along With These Vampiric Elements, There’s a Really Western Aesthetic and Feel to the Film as Well..."

The Direct: "Vampires have been in the spotlight a lot throughout cinema, particularly recently with Sinners. Did you look to any other previous portrayals of vampires on screen as an influence or an inspiration for your versions in this film?"

Ranjith Sajeev: "There has been a lot of vampire cinema across time, but we kind of wanted to bring in our individual flavor to this as well, because at the end of the day, when you talk about vampires there's a certain baseline that you kind of have to have. You know, they're vampires, they thrive in darkness, they drink blood - you kind of have to incorporate that into your story. But at the same time, how do you bring your own originality to it? I feel like that was the question that we all had, and we kind of pushed towards getting that right. Along with these vampiric elements, there's a really Western aesthetic and feel to the film as well. It's a neo-western, because the environments and the locations we shot in, like the sand and dust, it gives you a lot of these old Spaghetti Western movie vibes."

Aishwarya Raj: "I think Ivy and Ethan, they are more humane than just being vampires... They are more human and normal people, relatable to all of us. They are normal siblings living their daily life, and they happen to be vampires. I haven't watched a particular film to learn the vampiric traits they have. More like Tarantino films. We watched Near Dark, From Dusk Till Dawn, and Death Proof. That was my reference personally."

The Direct: "A lot of the things on the film were done practically, you did your own stunts. What was most challenging for you and what was most exciting for you, in terms of that?"

Ranjith Sajeev: "With this film specifically, we roped in the choreographers of 'The Raid 2', Very Tri Yulisman and the team. And 'The Raid 2' is still considered one of the best action movies of all time. But with this, we kind of wanted to bring that same chaotic, rhythmic energy, but kind of have our own flavor to this. These are vampire characters, right? So there's a really primal way in which they fight, like this primal animalistic way. It's not refined, it's not polished, it's really rugged and dirty.... We don't have a single slow-motion shot in the film. Everything is in 24 frames, real time, and practical stunts. Not even a single scene was shot with green screen. Everything was in a real location, so we went really guerilla mode with the shooting process of it. But that chaotic, rhythmic energy is what kind of drives the combat choreography of this film. Added to that is that animalistic rage in which these characters fight. Like even Ethan and Ivy, they have different fighting styles. There's that individuality in that fighting style, but at the same time, it meshes really well together."

The full interview with the stars of Half is available below.