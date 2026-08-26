Batman: Knightfall Part 2's Release Window Is Confirmed - And DC's Animated Movie Slate Strategy Offers A Projected 2026 Debut Month For Incoming Sequel

Batman: Knightfall - Part 2 has an official release window. Right as Lanterns expands the live-action DCU on HBO, Warner Bros. Animation is offering up a brand new Elseworlds epic in the three-part, direct-to-digital adaptation of Batman: Knightfall. The story is one of the most infamous and longest sagas in the Caped Crusader's long history, spanning around 119 issues across multiple titles and three major parts: Knightfall, Knightquest, and KnightsEnd.

After Knightfall - Part 1 debuted to "thunderous applause" at Annecy Festival, the animated clash between Anson Mount's Batman and Michael Mando's Bane has finally been released for digital purchase. Of course, the question for most will now be when Knightfall - Part 2: Knightquest will be released to depict Azrael's time as Batman, and DC's history suggests it may not be far away.

When Does Batman Knightfall Part 2 Come Out? DC Universe Animated Original Movies' Past Slate Reveals Expected Release Window

Warner Bros. Animation

To start, Batman: Knightfall - Part 2: Knightquest is already confirmed to be released in 2026, with Part 3: KnightsEnd set to trail behind in 2027.

Just two years ago, in 2024, DC and Warner Bros. Animation teamed up on two multi-part adaptations of some of the blue brand's biggest stories ever: the three-part Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths and the two-chapter Watchmen.

Examining DC's animated home-release slate from 2024, fans were usually kept waiting 83 to 106 days for the next part of the story. However, the wait for Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three may only have been shortened to as little as 83 days because Watchmen: Chapter One was so close on the calendar:

Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1 - January 9, 2024

- January 9, 2024 Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 2 - April 24, 2024 (106 days later)

- April 24, 2024 (106 days later) Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 - July 16, 2024 (83 days later)

- July 16, 2024 (83 days later) Watchmen: Chapter 1 - August 13, 2024 (28 days later)

- August 13, 2024 (28 days later) Watchmen: Chapter 2 - November 26, 2024 (105 days later)

Chances are, Batman: Knightfall - Part 2: Knightquest will be released for digital purchase around 3.5 months after Part 1 debuted, likely on or around Tuesday, December 8, 2026. That should open the door for Batman: Knightfall - Part 3: Knightends to hit PVOD storefronts sometime in March 2027.

Those familiar with the Knightquest storyline will be aware that Jean-Paul Valley will replace Bruce Wayne as Batman for Knightfall's second act, following the original Dark Knight's near-fatal encounter with Michael Mando's Bane.

When Will Batman Knightfall Part 1 Come to HBO Max, According to DC Universe Animated Original Movie History?

Currently, Batman: Knightfall Part 1 is only available for digital purchase through PVOD services such as Prime Video, Google Play, and Apple TV, with its Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD release date set for Tuesday, September 8. The question on many fans' minds will be when they can stream it for free (as part of a subscription) on the DC Universe's streaming home: HBO Max.

Much like predicting Knightfall Part 2's digital debut, the answer to Part 1's HBO Max arrival, in which digital-to-streaming waits for other multi-part DC animated movies have ranged from 82 days to 113 days:

Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 1 - January 9, 2024 - May 1, 2024 (113 days)

- January 9, 2024 - May 1, 2024 (113 days) Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 2 - April 24, 2024 - July 15, 2024 (82 days)

- April 24, 2024 - July 15, 2024 (82 days) Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part 3 - July 16, 2024 - October 21, 2024 (97 days)

- July 16, 2024 - October 21, 2024 (97 days) Watchmen: Chapter 1 - August 13, 2024 - November 18, 2024 (97 days)

- August 13, 2024 - November 18, 2024 (97 days) Watchmen: Chapter 2 - November 26, 2024 - February 17, 2025 (83 days)

If Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall follows DC's history, it should stream on HBO Max sometime between mid-November and mid-December 2026.