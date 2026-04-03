DC Studios’ Next Batman Movie Confirms Exciting 2026 Premiere

DC Studios' next Batman movie will officially premiere in just a few months. As fans eagerly await The Batman: Part 2's release in October 2027 and the DCU's undated The Brave and the Bold, there are more Dark Knight-centric projects on the imminent horizon. Not only will Gothamites enjoy DC Studios' Clayface origin horror flick later this year, but they can look forward to the beginning of the Batman: Knightfall animated movie saga.

DC Studios is officially teaming up with Warner Bros. Animation to adapt the legendary Batman: Knightfall storyline into a trilogy of animated movies. The storyline famously saw Bane break Bruce Wayne's back, leading Azrael to step in as Batman before the OG Caped Crusader returned to reclaim his mantle.

France's Annecy Film Festival confirmed that Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, and WB Home Entertainment will premiere the first part of its Batman: Knightfall at the event in June. The animation celebration will take place from June 21 to June 27, with Knightfall's exact screening date still to be confirmed.

The adaptation will be helmed by director Jeff Wamester, who previously developed all three parts of Crisis on Infinite Earths, Justice League: Warworld, and Justice Society: World War II. The screenplay is by Jeremy Adams, who collaborated with Wamester on the latter two DC flicks.

Furthermore, Annecy Film Festival confirmed Knightfall Part 1 will have a runtime of 1 hour, 18 minutes, and 31 seconds. That runtime may sound short for a movie, but it falls in line with other direct-to-digital DC animated releases.

The studio recently announced the first movie in the trilogy's title will be Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall and is expected to be released in 2026. It's unclear whether the trilogy will adopt a PVOD or streaming release model, but regardless, it is unlikely to be released in theaters in any capacity.

The upcoming DC flick was hyped as "the first installment of a multi-part animated event bringing to life one of the most iconic and beloved runs in the rich history of Batman comics." The subsequent sequels are expected to adapt the Knightsquest and KnightEnds follow-up storylines.

DC Studios Could Release 3 Batman Movies In 2027

DC Studios

As always, Warner Bros. is going all-in on Batman with multiple non-DCU projects in the works, including The Batman 2, Caped Crusader, Dynamic Duo, and, of course, the Knightfall trilogy. Meanwhile, within the DCU, fans can look forward to The Brave and the Bold and Clayface, which will be released in October.

While attendees of June's Annecy Film Festival will be the first to see Batman: Knightfall Part 1, it's unclear when it will be released worldwide. Fans may hear more announcements about the DC adaptation and its two confirmed sequels at or near the animation festival in June.

The Crisis on Infinite Earths trilogy released all three installments in 2024 in the span of just seven months, with movies dropping in January, April, and July. Each animated flick debuted on paid digital platforms, became available for physical purchase shortly after, and, eventually, came to HBO Max months later.

It's tough to tell whether DC Studios plans to deliver the Knightfall adaptation in quite as quick succession as its last multi-movie saga. However, if it does, fans could see the infamous Batman storyline completed by some point next year, with the latter two acts joining The Batman: Part 2 in DC's 2027 slate.