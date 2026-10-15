VisionQuest Episode 3 Clip Reveals How Tommy Is Alive After WandaVision

The mystery of how Thomas (Ruaridh Mollica) made it out of WandaVision alive is starting to be addressed, thanks to a clip from VisionQuest Episode 3. Mollica showed off this new take on Thomas Shepherd (and, sort of, Tommy Maximoff) in the show's first two episodes, where his dual-soul life has led to a lot of mental distress, but also some newfound speedy abilities he hasn't quite honed yet. Episode 3, "Reboot," hits Disney+ on October 20, and the new sneak peek teases Thomas new relationship with Vision (Paul Bettany).

It looks like the episode will continue the series' trend of being a direct WandaVision sequel, helping further explain how Thomas could possibly be Vision's son, Tommy.

The new VisionQuest clip, which IGN debuted, shows Thomas behind the wheel of a pickup truck with Vision riding shotgun, with the other AIs that live inside Vision's mindscape also appearing. As the caption teases, Vision has to get to the bottom of whether Thomas Shepherd is really his son.

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Vision speculates that Tommy was created entirely through Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), and that he himself had "nothing to do with" Tommy’s existence:

Vision: "Look, Thomas, if my being a parent were even remotely possible, it would have nothing to do with me and everything to do with Wanda Maximoff."

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E.D.I.T.H. (Emily Hampshire), one of the AI personas living in Vision's head, interrupts to warn that bounty hunter Paladin (Todd Stashwick) has a drone heading in their direction.

That leaves Vision begging Tommy to keep driving, but he refuses to go "another second" without knowing who he really is:

Thomas: "I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I don’t understand. What about Wanda?" Vision: "Thomas, please drive. Please." Thomas: "No. I will not go another second not knowing who I am. Okay. Look, my life was shite. Yeah. Yeah. But it was normal-ish. Okay. And then, and then suddenly in my head there was you and Wanda. And I think I’m losing my mind." Thomas: "Thomas, we have to keep driving."

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That "normal-ish" life belonged to Thomas Shepherd, who in VisionQuest is an orphan fresh out of London's foster care system. So far, his new inner identity has only been getting him in trouble, though it did lead him to his girlfriend, Lisa Molinari (Lauren Morais).

Flashback to 2021, when, in WandaVision, a grieving Wanda used her chaos magic to trap Westview inside the sitcom-style Hex, where she lived out that infamous suburban fantasy.

During that time, a magically accelerated pregnancy gave the couple twin boys, Tommy and Billy, who quickly grew to 10 and developed powers of their own.

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Since the twins were tied to the Hex, they faded away alongside Vision when Wanda brought it down in the series finale, though she could hear them crying for help in the post-credits scene. One part of this continual storyline led Wanda down a dark path in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, on the hunt for a reality where she was just a happy mom.

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Vision's theory would make sense, as he can't use magic, and it was Wanda who conjured up the twins inside the Westview Hex back in WandaVision.

But Tommy's personality and physical appearance were influenced by Vision's human form, likely indicating Wanda's magic did use parts of Vision to create Billy and Tommy.

So in this backward, confusing new reality, the physical Vision has memories of the past Vision, who loved Wanda, but nothing more. Take it one step further, but it wasn't even the real-life Vision during WandaVision, just a bit of her magic.

That said, those WandaVision memories are still very real, and it turns out the spirits of Billy and Tommy have somehow lived on. While Thomas is hunting for answers, there's really only one living person who could provide the most insight: His brother.

Billy & Tommy Maximoff's New Life

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Tommy's second chance connects directly to the first WandaVision spin-off, Agatha All Along, where his twin, Billy, was already living his own new life in the body of teenager William Kaplan (Joe Locke). With Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) guiding him, Billy used his connection to his brother to track down Tommy's lost soul.

He then found a body to jump into: a lonely teenager drowned by bullies. Billy even asked Agatha, "Am I killing this boy so my brother can live?"

Billy inherited his mother's chaos magic, which lets him read minds, move objects with his thoughts, and even turn Agatha's made-up Witches' Road into a real place without realizing it. The series ended with Billy taking a now-ghostly Agatha on as his mentor and setting off to find Tommy.

That search seems like it will lead Billy into VisionQuest, especially with Locke rumored to appear. A twin who's been through his own soul jump could be exactly who Tommy needs to make sense of his dual-soul crisis.

Still, the three-generation dynamic between Ultron (James Spader), Vision, and Thomas is the heart of the show, but Billy would only add to that, as Vision's other son. The only way the new Tommy will find peace is through his twin brother, if he is able to find him.