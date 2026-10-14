Spider-Verse 3 Trailer Confirms 1 Major Change for Gwen Stacy's Return

A trailer for Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse 3 (Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse) confirmed that viewers will see a major change for Spider-Gwen in her animated return. Played by MCU veteran Hailee Steinfeld, Gwen Stacy is one of the most notable Spider-people from across the multiverse in Sony's hit animated saga of web-slinger stories. This will continue in her third animated appearance next year, which will bring a slightly different take on Gwen than the first two films.

Sony Pictures released a trailer for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was shown only privately to attendees. The trailer featured the return of Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, who played a major supporting role in the first two movies and will do the same in Spider-Verse 3, which debuts in theaters on June 18, 2027.

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While Gwen appears for only a few seconds in this trailer, she arrives wearing clothes from Spider-Punk's universe, designated Earth-138. She walks up to a massive crane wearing a grey jacket, complete with decorative spikes on the sleeves.

Sony Animation

This new jacket uses the same visual style seen from Hobie Brown, played by Daniel Kaluuya in 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. As she reunites with Shameik Moore's Miles Morales, he is also wearing clothes from the same universe.

Sony Animation

Additionally, Gwen comes in with a different haircut from the one she wore in the last two movies, as she has one side of her head shaved. This time, her look is not quite as messy, as her hair drapes down the side of her face, with part of it pulled up into a bun.

Sony Animation

Gwen's look has evolved in multiple ways over the three movies, even from her first scene in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In that film, Miles accidentally got his hands stuck to the side of Gwen's head, forcing her to cut the hair off that side and shave part of the side of her head.

Sony Animation

While her main look has evolved, she still wears the same classic Spider-Gwen costume fans have come to know and love. This suit is black and white, with pink and blue webbing on the arms, and features a white hood over a white mask with pink-framed white eyes.

Sony Animation

Across the Spider-Verse also put her in a new position, as the plot revealed that she was dating Kaluuya's Hobie Brown from Earth-138. Better known as Spider-Punk, Hobie is an anti-establishment British web-slinger who lives largely for anarchy and chaos wherever he can find them.

Sony Animation

Spider-Gwen's Story in Spider-Verse 3

Sony Animation

Looking at Beyond the Spider-Verse, Gwen Stacy is expected to play close to as big a role in this movie as she has in the previous two. On top of that, she will be in more danger than ever, as she is currently on the run from the Spider-Society as of the end of 2023's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

After losing the trust of Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara/Spider-Man 2099, Gwen put all her energy into finding Miles Morales and saving him, who is trying to save his father from certain death. She also assembles a team of heroes around her, reuniting with Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker, Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir, John Mulaney's Peter Porker, and more.

She will come back when the multiverse is at its most vulnerable, with Jason Schwartzman's The Spot putting multiple universes in jeopardy of collapsing as he grows more powerful. However, more information will be revealed when the marketing campaign starts at the end of this year, most likely, setting the stage for where Gwen will end up by the time this trilogy ends.