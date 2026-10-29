'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' Trailer Features 5 Big Spoilers from the Movie

2027 is shaping up to be an all-time year for superhero movies. James Gunn's DC Studios will release the highly anticipated Superman follow-up, Man of Tomorrow, while Marvel Studios brings the Multiverse Saga to an end with Avengers: Secret Wars. Both movies could be fighting an uphill battle, though, because Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse has the makings of one of the best comic book projects of all time based on what the trailer has spoiled about its plot.

Earlier this year, CinemaCon attendees were afforded the oppurtunity to watch the first trailer for Beyond the Spider-Verse. Of course, the footage focuses on Miles Morales, the young hero who ended up in way over his head at the end of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. But he's not the only character in the movie.

Various Spider-People will make their presence felt, including Miguel O'Hara, Gwen Stacy, and Peter B. Parker, Miles' mentor from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. They are going to come together for a knockdown, drag-out fight against The Spot, whose threat looms large in the trailer. And that's not all; the first look at the film also hints at plenty of other developments sure to shake the Spider-Verse to its core.

Major Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse Spoilers Revealed by the Trailer

Jefferson Davis Flashbacks

Sony Pictures Animation

Miles Morales' primary goal heading into Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is to protect his father, Jefferson Davis, whom the Spider-Society believes must die during the conflict with Spot. And the trailer isn't doing him any favors, because it gives him the one thing characters on the chopping block don't want: flashbacks.

Beyond the Spider-Verse's trailer features a tender moment between Jefferson and his wife, Rio Morales, that looks like it takes place before Miles' birth. It also shows a wholesome interaction between Jefferson and his son, who's wearing his outfit from Into the Spider-Verse. All signs point to the red carpet being rolled out for Jefferson as he prepares for the fight of his life.

The Prowler Chase

Sony Pictures Animation

Across the Spider-Verse ended with a shocking reveal: the Earth Miles traveled to wasn't his own, but one where he became the Prowler. Despite his best efforts to reason with his variant, Miles found himself at his captor's mercy. He'll flip the script in Beyond the Spider-Verse, though.

Near the end of the trailer, Miles swings through an unfamiliar New York City with the Prowler hot on his tail. The villain keeps up using a bike similar to the one Aaron Davis used in Into the Spider-Verse. While the footage doesn't reveal the outcome of the chase, Miles likely gets away and returns to his Earth, since he has plenty of other business to attend to before the trilogy ends.

Kingpin Is Back

Sony Pictures Animation

Speaking of business on Miles' Earth, Kingpin, who threw the entire multiverse out of whack in Into the Spider-Verse with his super-collider, returns for Beyond the Spider-Verse. The last time Wilson Fisk and Miles were in the same room, it didn't end well for the villain. However, Kingpin might be more friend than foe this time around; after all, the fate of all of reality is on the line.

Kingpin appears briefly in the Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer alongside a couple of other bad guys and a few Spider-People. They're all watching another collider work its magic, but they can't just sit on their hands. It's likely to take all of them working together to keep the universe in one piece.

Spider-Ham Has a New Role

Sony Pictures Animation

Miles has met his fair share of colorful characters over the years, including Spider-Noir, voiced by Nicolas Cage. But his most interesting ally is Spider-Ham, the talking pig who operates much like a Looney Tunes character. Spider-Ham played an instrumental role in shutting down Kingpin's collider in Into the Spider-Verse, and now he's back to help Miles once again.

And Spider-Ham is also set to take on a new role in Beyond the Spider-Verse: babysitter. In the film's trailer, Peter B. Parker hands off his daughter, Mayday Parker, to his tiny friend, knowing he will keep her safe amid the chaos. Just as he protected Miles in the first movie, Spider-Ham will end the trilogy doing the right thing.

Miles Morales Pays Spider-Byte a Visit

Sony Pictures Animation

The Spider-Society did some questionable things in Across the Spider-Verse, making Margo Kess, aka Spider-Byte, question her place with the organization. She helped Miles escape from Miguel and Co. from a remote location. But her hideout won't stay off the grid for long.

The Beyond the Spider-Verse trailer spoils that Miles visits Margo at hero home, where she has a sweet setup. They're bound to put their heads together to solve all the problems facing them.