Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse - All 17 Marvel Characters In the First Trailer, Ranked By Screen Time

Miles Morales and his friends return in Beyond the Spider-Verse on June 18, 2027, marking the end of the animated Spider-Man trilogy that started with Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. The movie brings together characters from across the multiverse, including an evil Miles G. Morales from Earth-42. Sony Pictures gave a glimpse of the film's sprawling cast when it screened Beyond the Spider-Verse's first trailer behind closed doors at CinemaCon.

Sony packed the footage with at least 17 Marvel characters, but not everyone received the same amount of screen time. The movie's leads, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, get a decent chunk of it, while supporting players like Spider-Man India and Spider-Noir fill out the rest of the footage, which runs just over four minutes.

The preview is split into two sections, starting with an extended opening scene that picks up immediately after the Across the Spider-Verse cliffhanger that put Miles face to face with Miles G. Morales. It then shifts into a rapid-fire montage of heroes, villains, and universes from across the multiverse.

Although the footage screened behind closed doors, an unfinished version leaked online in August before Sony Pictures issued DMCA takedowns to scrub it from the internet. For fans not privileged enough to have seen it at CinemaCon, TheDirect has ranked every character who appears by the screen time they get.

Spider-Verse 3 Trailer's Heroes & Villains Screen Time, From Most to Least

1. Miles Morales

Sony Pictures

Miles Morales takes up the most runtime in the trailer, as expected, and every second of it is entertaining. The footage begins with Miles stranded on Earth-42, a world where no Spider-Man exists; Miles G. Morales, who happens to be that universe's version of the Prowler, even calls the idea of superheroes stupid while interacting with Miles. The alternate Miles has the prime Miles chained to a punching bag, and the pair trade banter over the correct pronunciation of the name Morales.

Miles pleads with his captors to let him go, revealing that his dad is going to die in two days. He explains the concept of canon events to them, but they don't believe him. Miles then takes matters into his own hands, freeing himself with a surge of electricity that shatters the chains. He even quotes the lesson Peter B. Parker taught him: "Don't watch the mouth, watch the hands." This scene leads into the rapid-fire montage, and Miles features in that too, with some shots showing him fighting Miles G. Morales and Aaron Davis, and others showing him swinging in his Spider-Man suit.

2. Miles G. Morales

Sony Pictures

Miles G. Morales gets the second-biggest spotlight in the trailer, positioning him as a major antagonist in the Spider-Verse finale. Unlike prime Miles, this version was never bitten by a spider and instead became Earth-42's Prowler.

His first appearance shows him knocking Miles out cold in his Prowler suit. Jharrel Jerome's character then makes his proper entrance in the interrogation scene after Miles regains consciousness. He powers up his mechanical glove and points it at a desperate Miles, and the two share an extensive dialogue.

3. Aaron Davis

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Aaron Davis plays a major role in the trailer's extended opening, but this is not the Prowler fans remember from Into the Spider-Verse. On Earth-42, Miles' uncle never took up the mantle. Instead, Mahershala Ali's character stepped up to raise Miles G. after the boy's father died, serving as a mentor to his nephew, this universe's Prowler.

The footage shows Aaron armed with a charged hand weapon during the interrogation. When Miles tells him, "I know you don't want to be the Prowler," Aaron responds, "I'm not," before his nephew swoops in and takes the weapon from him. Most of his runtime in the trailer is spent at his nephew's side, a loyal ally. The trailer also flashes back to Aaron's younger days alongside his brother Jefferson, teasing a deeper look at the Davis family history that shaped Earth-42.

4. Gwen Stacy

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Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy appears in several key moments in the trailer's montage. The footage confirms she made good on her promise to assemble her own team of Spider-People to find Miles and bring him home. One shot shows her and Miles staring at each other.

Another features her atop a large structure with Miles hanging upside down from it. She also appears fully hooded, standing next to Peter B. Parker's Spider-Man and Spider-Ham as they prepare to take on an enemy the camera doesn't show.

An even more important shot places Gwen in a seven-way split-screen depicting Spider-People across different universes. She stands next to Miles in the Earth-1610 panel, confirming their long-awaited reunion.

5. Spider-Man 2099

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Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara returns as the trailer's most relentless presence outside the two Mileses. Spider-Man 2099 remains dead set on capturing Miles, determined to keep him from saving his father and breaking canon, and the footage shows just how far he will go.

One sequence reveals Miguel has an entire gang backing him and shows dozens of multiversal portals tearing open across a city block. The implication is that Miguel has called in reinforcements from the Spider-Society to bring the rogue Spider-Man in. The trailer also teases a brutal rematch between Miguel and Miles, following their one-sided fight in Across the Spider-Verse.

6. The Spot

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The Spot only appears briefly, but the trailer hints that Jason Schwartzman's villain is the trilogy's endgame threat. Dr. Johnathon Ohnn looks nothing like the bumbling, portal-hopping thief from the early acts of Across the Spider-Verse. The footage shows him in an evolved state, his black essence violently bursting outward in all directions as he infiltrates a facility.

The Spot's transformation completes a long arc that began in Into the Spider-Verse, where the destruction of Kingpin's Super Collider turned Ohnn into the Spot. Miles never took him seriously as a villain, and the trailer suggests that rejection fuels his rampage, with the Spot announcing that he "just wants to be taken seriously."

By the end of the previous film, the Spot had grown powerful enough to threaten all of reality and set out to kill Jefferson Davis. The trailer shows him at his most powerful, meaning Miles will have more to deal with than Miguel and an alternate-reality version of himself.

7. Peter B. Parker

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Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker shows up in the montage sporting his Spider-Man suit. In the trailer's funniest scene, the older, wiser Spider-Man hands his baby daughter to Spider-Ham before heading into action, encapsulating how far he has come since Into the Spider-Verse.

Peter also gets his own panel in the seven-way universe shot, representing Earth-616, the world that most closely resembles a classic Spider-Man story. His appearance next to Gwen Stacy also confirms he joins Spider-Woman's rescue team.

8. Spider-Ham

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John Mulaney's Spider-Ham appears next to Peter B. Parker in the trailer, and he is the one the Earth-616 Spider-Man hands his baby to.

When Parker asks the cartoon pig to hold baby Mayday, Spider-Ham happily accepts, admitting, "Gladly, but I'm all out of milk."

The Looney Tunes-inspired hero from Earth-8311 also appears in the seven-way split shot, standing in his 2D animated world where cartoon logic rules. After sitting out most of Across the Spider-Verse, Spider-Ham looks ready for real action this time, with the footage teasing him gearing up for a fight alongside Peter B. and the rest of Gwen's team.

9. Mayday Parker

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Mayday Parker only appears for a brief moment, but Peter and Mary Jane's daughter still manages to steal the scene. When Peter hands Mayday off to Ham, she can be seen in a snug green baby outfit topped with an adorable Spider-Man cowl.

Mayday made her debut in Across the Spider-Verse, where she showed off inherited spider-powers despite her young age, even joining the final shot of Gwen's assembled team. Her inclusion in the trailer suggests she will stay close to the action as her father swings across the multiverse to save Miles.

10. Spider-Punk

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Daniel Kaluuya's Hobie Brown can be heard delivering an intriguing line in the background of the montage. In voiceover, Spider-Punk lays out the impossible odds the trilogy's hero faces: "Gonna save your dad, beat Spot, shake Miguel's whole gang by yourself?" The statement implies Miles is resolved to take on his problems alone, likely because he doesn't want to put any more lives at risk. Hobie acts as the voice of reason, encouraging him not to fight solo when a formidable team of Spider-People is ready to help.

The footage also shows Spider-Punk in several striking visuals, including shots of him with his signature guitar. A Spider-Punk spin-off movie is in development at Sony, so Punk is likely to play a bigger role in this film.

11. Spider-Byte

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Spider-Byte rounds out the core of Gwen's rescue team, though her trailer appearances amount to brief glimpses. Amandla Stenberg's Margo Kess comes from Earth-22191, a future where people spend their lives in virtual reality, and she fights as a digital avatar rather than in person. She shows up with a VR headset on, sipping from a cup while working busily behind multiple computer screens. A strange figure can be seen sneaking up behind her, reaching for her shoulder before the camera cuts away.

Margo proved her loyalty in Across the Spider-Verse when she turned on the Spider-Society, letting Miles escape and, ultimately, walking away from Miguel O'Hara's organization.

12. Rio Morales

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Rio Morales is among the many figures who receive little screen time in the trailer. Luna Lauren Vélez's character features at the tail end of the footage, telling her son, "You're not tough, you're strong." The touching words land as Miles deals with the possibility of losing his father while fighting a war against the Spider-Society and the Spot, a villain powerful enough to crack open reality.

13. Jefferson Davis

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Brian Tyree Henry's Jefferson Davis is one of the characters who brings the emotional weight to the trailer. His death being a canon event is what the trilogy finale's plot revolves around. The footage shows a young Jefferson alongside his brother Aaron Davis in a vehicle, causing trouble. Another scene shows Jefferson and Miles bonding on the hood of his police car, the pair smiling broadly.

14. Spider-Man India

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Karan Soni's Pavitr Prabhakar features in the trailer via the seven-way universe shot, representing Earth-50101 and the watercolor-soaked streets of Mumbattan. The glimpse is quick, but the visual style of his world remains so distinct that it's impossible to miss the moment it appears. Pavitr bonded quickly with Miles in Across the Spider-Verse and joined Gwen's rebel team without hesitation, so he's expected to be an integral part of Miles' rescue.

15. Spider-Noir

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Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir appears in the second-to-last panel of the seven-way split shot, with his universe arguably the most distinctive of the seven. The pulp aesthetic of his Earth-90214 1930s New York remains in full glory.

Noir's appearance is brief, but he's set to be an important character in the movie. He joined Gwen's team at the end of Across the Spider-Verse and will contribute to Miles' rescue.

16. Peni Parker

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Kimiko Glenn's Peni Parker closes out the seven-way universe shot from Earth-14512, her anime-inspired world of neon skylines and sharp line art. Peni copilots SP//dr, the biomechanical suit left behind by her late father, sharing a psychic link with the radioactive spider inside it.

Her trailer moments are short, but Peni remains one of the true wild cards on Gwen's team. Into the Spider-Verse showed she can turn the tide of a fight when the chips are down, and her inclusion in the trailer confirms she's back in the thick of things.

17. Kingpin

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Kingpin gets only a small amount of screen time despite being a major villain in the trilogy. His massive, unmistakable silhouette appears in a scene where the Super Collider is activated alongside a couple of Spider-People.

Kingpin served as the main villain of Into the Spider-Verse, where Liev Schreiber voiced him, and his Super Collider kicked off the entire multiversal saga, including the accident that created the Spot. He's now set to cause even more chaos in the trilogy's final film.