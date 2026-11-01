Sony Officially Confirms New Spider-Verse Release 7 Months Before 'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse' Hits Theaters And Takes Over Summer 2027

Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse franchise will officially return before Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 18, 2027. That film is set to be the final chapter of Miles Morales' story after a tumultuous journey that pitted him against villains like Kingpin, the Spot, and the Spider-Society. The finale will bring those threats back alongside Miles G. Morales, the Earth-42 alternate-reality version of the hero. But before the trilogy capper arrives, the franchise will return in a new project retelling Miles' journey.
Marvel, in collaboration with book publisher Scholastic, is releasing two new graphic novels, Into the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel and Across the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel, adapting Sony's first two Spider-Verse movies. Into the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel arrives on May 4, 2027, with Across the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel following on June 1, 2027. Both books hit shelves weeks before Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters, giving fans their first new releases tied directly to the films since the sequel arrived in June 2023.
Into the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel adapts the movie that introduced Shameik Moore's Miles Morales to moviegoers and made him a cultural phenomenon. The book follows Miles after a radioactive spider bite grants him superpowers and pulls him into Kingpin's orbit.
In that film, Miles had to work alongside other Spider-heroes, including Spider-Gwen and Peter B. Parker, all hailing from alternate universes. Across the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel adapts the sequel, which sent Miles across the multiverse and pitted him against Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Society.
Both books retell the movies in the same groundbreaking visual style that made Sony Pictures Animation's films so popular. They also mark a first for the Marvel and Scholastic partnership, which launched in 2020 with original graphic novels like Miles Morales: Shock Waves and the anthology Around the Spider-Verse. Those titles told completely new stories, while these two graphic novels adapt the movies themselves for the first time.
Beyond the Spider-Verse Could Arrive Even Earlier Than Its Official Date
The graphic novels are not the only way fans might experience the Spider-Verse early. Sony Pictures Colombia currently has Beyond the Spider-Verse scheduled for a June 10, 2027 release in the country, eight full days before its United States debut.
An early international rollout would continue a franchise tradition. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrived in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Korea, and the Philippines on December 12, 2018, two days before its December 14 debut in the US. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed the same playbook, landing in Colombia, Belgium, France, and Finland on May 31, 2023, ahead of its June 2 domestic release. Colombia's early listing suggests Sony will date the trilogy finale earlier in even more markets in the coming months.
Already, France has a reported June 16 release date, two days ahead of the US, while Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and New Zealand are listed for June 17, a day early. At least one other territory has a potential June 4 date on the books, and these early dates could stretch to even more countries, giving fans around the world a look at the movie before its domestic release.
Beyond the Spider-Verse picks up right after the cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse, which left Miles stranded on Earth-42, face to face with an alternate version of himself who became the Prowler. Hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Society, Miles must travel across the multiverse to get home and protect his family. He will have help, though, with Spider-Gwen assembling a competent group of Spider-people to come save him.
Geraldo Amartey is a writer at The Direct. He joined the team in 2025, bringing with him four years of experience covering entertainment news, pop culture, and fan-favorite franchises for sites like YEN, Briefly and Tuko.