Sony Officially Confirms New Spider-Verse Release 7 Months Before 'Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse' Hits Theaters And Takes Over Summer 2027

Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse franchise will officially return before Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters on June 18, 2027. That film is set to be the final chapter of Miles Morales' story after a tumultuous journey that pitted him against villains like Kingpin, the Spot, and the Spider-Society. The finale will bring those threats back alongside Miles G. Morales, the Earth-42 alternate-reality version of the hero. But before the trilogy capper arrives, the franchise will return in a new project retelling Miles' journey.

Marvel, in collaboration with book publisher Scholastic, is releasing two new graphic novels, Into the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel and Across the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel, adapting Sony's first two Spider-Verse movies. Into the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel arrives on May 4, 2027, with Across the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel following on June 1, 2027. Both books hit shelves weeks before Beyond the Spider-Verse hits theaters, giving fans their first new releases tied directly to the films since the sequel arrived in June 2023.

Sony Pictures

Into the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel adapts the movie that introduced Shameik Moore's Miles Morales to moviegoers and made him a cultural phenomenon. The book follows Miles after a radioactive spider bite grants him superpowers and pulls him into Kingpin's orbit.

Marvel

In that film, Miles had to work alongside other Spider-heroes, including Spider-Gwen and Peter B. Parker, all hailing from alternate universes. Across the Spider-Verse: A Graphic Novel adapts the sequel, which sent Miles across the multiverse and pitted him against Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Society.

Marvel

Both books retell the movies in the same groundbreaking visual style that made Sony Pictures Animation's films so popular. They also mark a first for the Marvel and Scholastic partnership, which launched in 2020 with original graphic novels like Miles Morales: Shock Waves and the anthology Around the Spider-Verse. Those titles told completely new stories, while these two graphic novels adapt the movies themselves for the first time.

The graphic novels are not the only way fans might experience the Spider-Verse early. Sony Pictures Colombia currently has Beyond the Spider-Verse scheduled for a June 10, 2027 release in the country, eight full days before its United States debut.

An early international rollout would continue a franchise tradition. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse arrived in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Korea, and the Philippines on December 12, 2018, two days before its December 14 debut in the US. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse followed the same playbook, landing in Colombia, Belgium, France, and Finland on May 31, 2023, ahead of its June 2 domestic release. Colombia's early listing suggests Sony will date the trilogy finale earlier in even more markets in the coming months.

Already, France has a reported June 16 release date, two days ahead of the US, while Australia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and New Zealand are listed for June 17, a day early. At least one other territory has a potential June 4 date on the books, and these early dates could stretch to even more countries, giving fans around the world a look at the movie before its domestic release.

Beyond the Spider-Verse picks up right after the cliffhanger ending of Across the Spider-Verse, which left Miles stranded on Earth-42, face to face with an alternate version of himself who became the Prowler. Hunted by Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Society, Miles must travel across the multiverse to get home and protect his family. He will have help, though, with Spider-Gwen assembling a competent group of Spider-people to come save him.