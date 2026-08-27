2026's Batman Knightfall Movie: All 11 DC Villains Who Appear — Full List

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 pushed several DC villains into the spotlight, showcasing Batman's most personal and punishing story yet. The first DC Studios-produced Batman movie, released on all digital platforms on August 25, serves as the first installment in a three-part R-rated animated film trilogy from Warner Bros. Animation, focusing on Bane's introduction as he orchestrates a breakout from Arkham Asylum. This strategy is meant to push Batman to the limit as Bane unleashes Batman's entire rogue's gallery on Gotham.

Batman does whatever it takes to recapture the escaped villains one after another, but the constant battles and the race against time to save everyone left him increasingly exhausted, injured, and mentally strained. While he has allies like Tim Drake and a complex newcomer named Jean-Paul Valley (aka Azrael) by his side, Batman is clearly overwhelmed.

Every Major Batman Villain Who Appeared in Batman: Knightfall Part 1

Bane

Marvel/DC

As the central villain in Batman: Knightfall Part 1, Bane's origin story was chronicled in DC Studios' 2026 Batman movie, showing how he struggled and survived by becoming the strongest and most intelligent inmate in the prison of Peña Duro. After being subjected to experiments with the strength-enhancing drug Venom, Michael Mando's Bane became a formidable villain with no remorse for killing.

Bane's obsession with Batman led him to Gotham City, where he orchestrated a prison break at Arkham Asylum as part of a twisted plan to defeat Batman and set himself on a path to claim Gotham's underworld for himself.

Batman: Knightfall's version of Bane is more than just a clear-cut, physically imposing villain. He is a master strategist who studied Batman extensively, eliminating minor threats on his own, and using the Dark Knight's dedication to protecting Gotham against him.

Azrael

DC

Batman: Knightfall Part 1 introduced Jean-Paul Valley, aka Azrael. Introduced in the film's opening moments, Batman defeated him and took him in to actively mentor him to become one of Gotham's protectors.

However, Azrael (voiced by Pablo Schreiber) is a complicated figure because he has been programmed since childhood by the secretive Order of St. Dumas to serve as their assassin. His conditioning makes him highly skilled in combat, but unstable and prone to extreme violence.

While Batman ordered Robin to stand down while he dealt with the escaped villains from Arkham, Tim Drake ignored Bruce's orders and decided to bring Jean-Paul with him to find out about the source of the explosives. Azrael's unstable nature surfaced during their patrol, forcing him to flee and reflect on how to move forward with his programming still in tow.

Azrael's role in Batman: Knightfall Part 1 sets the stage for his bigger role in the final two installments. After Bane broke Batman's back in the movie's brutal ending, Bruce had already positioned Jean-Paul as his successor, but this decision could come at a cost, knowing that his programming makes him a dangerous protector for Gotham.

Riddler

DC

Riddler (voiced by David Dastmalchian) appeared in Batman: Knightfall Part 1 as one of the DC villains who escaped from Arkham Asylum. Riddler attempted to stage his usual modus operandi of leaving puzzles across Gotham. However, Bane confronted Riddler to give him an added boost by injecting him with the same serum that gave him an imposing build.

Riddler and Batman eventually came face to face after Riddler planted a bomb to draw Batman's attention. With a ticking time bomb literally present during battle, Riddler escaped while Batman tried to disarm the bomb.

Franco Bertinelli

DC

Franco Bertinelli (voiced by Anthony Crivello), the father of Helena (aka the future Huntress), appeared as one of the remaining members of Gotham's Five Families.

Confronted by Robin and Jean-Paul Valley, Bertinelli confirmed that Bane killed four of the heads of the other families before the big bad retrieved the needed explosives to orchestrate Arkham's prison break.

Mad Hatter

DC

Jason Flemyng's Mad Hatter is another dangerous escaped inmate from Arkham Asylum. He is one of the more prominent threats Batman had to deal with in the early part of Batman: Knightfall Part 1.

Following his escape, Mad Hatter resumed his twisted schemes, deploying hypnotic devices on those who took part in convicting him to Arkham. Batman successfully stopped him, but it was clear that exhaustion was catching up to him at that point in the story.

Victor Zsasz

DC

Another prominent member of Batman's rogues gallery who took center stage in Batman: Knightfall Part 1 is Victor Zsasz (Andrew Morgado). As a pure psychopathic serial killer, Zsasz returned to his ways and began targeting females again to satisfy his thirst for killing.

Batman eventually confronted him, but he almost killed him after Zsasz mocked that they are both killers shaped by violence. Zsasz was recaptured by Renee Montoya after she stopped Batman from putting an end to the villain's life.

Ventriloquist & Scarface

DC

Ventriloquist and Scarface (Jeff Bennett) appeared in Batman: Knightfall Part 1 as minor villains designed to break Batman's psyche and run him down. In DC Comics, Arnold Wesker (alter ego of Ventriloquist) channeled his violent and controlling personality through a wooden dummy named Scarface.

While Batman defeated the pair of villains in the film, the clash chipped away at his stamina and focus, compounding his exhaustion.

Catman

DC

Catman (Luis Bermudez) also appeared in the villain montage sequence in Batman: Knightfall Part 1, briefly injuring the Dark Knight before being thwarted in the end. In DC Comics, Catman adopts a cat-themed costume and persona, specializing in theft and relying on his combat expertise to ward off Batman and the police.

Mister Freeze

DC

Mister Freeze briefly showed up in Batman: Knightfall Part 1 in a montage sequence to showcase the chaos brought about by Bane's plan of Arkham's prison break. He was swiftly defeated by Batman and the GCPD.

Firefly

DC

Like Mister Freeze, Firefly showed up in the villain montage sequence, with Batman defeating the classic villain by cutting off his wings to allow the GCPD to arrest him and return him to Arkham Asylum.

Scarecrow

DC

Scarecrow is one of the villains featured in the montage sequence of Batman: Knightfall Part 1, confronting Batman by trying to break his mind with fear gas to unearth the guilt he feels about losing Jason Todd and potentially pushing Tim Drake away through his isolationist methods.