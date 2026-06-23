DC Confirms Batman's Next Movie Will Release This Summer

DC Studios' next Batman movie has finally set its premiere date, with a frustrating catch. James Gunn's DCU is holding off until The Brave and the Bold to debut its recast Batman and his expansive Bat-Family, but that hasn't stopped DC Studios from capitalizing on Batman lore in Elseworlds projects. While the Dark Knight's next live-action blockbuster won't hit theaters until The Batman: Part 2 lands on October 1, 2027, there are a host of new Gotham releases coming in 2026.

According to the official schedule for France's Annecy Festival, Batman: Knightfall - Part 1: Knightfall will hold its exclusive premiere for attendees on Tuesday, June 23, ahead of its upcoming digital-first release. Unfortunately, DC Studios' next animated Batman movie still hasn't announced its home exclusive release date, but it will officially arrive in 2026, presumably not far behind its festival debut.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment took to X to deliver a sneak peek at Batman in his next DC Studios movie, with the promise that fans outside of the Annecy Festival will get a taste of Knightfall as well, perhaps with its first official trailer.

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The Annecy Festival listing confirms that Knightfall's first chapter runs for 1 hour and 18 minutes and is directed by Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths helmer Jeff Wamester, with a script by Justice Society: World War II writer Jeremy Adams.

Much like Chuck Dixon's 1993/94 comics on which it is based, Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall sees Bane push Batman to his "mental and physical breaking point" as he frees the Dark Knight's greatest villains from Arkham:

"In 'Batman: Knightfall Part 1: Knightfall,' when the mysterious behemoth known only as Bane frees Batman's entire Rogue's Gallery from Arkham Asylum, the Caped Crusader is pushed to his mental and physical breaking point."

How DC Studios' 12 Upcoming Movies & Shows Connect to Batman Lore

My Adventures with Superman Season 3

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The closest My Adventures with Superman has come to debuting Batman so far was the inclusion of the longtime Gothamite reporter Vicky Vale and one of his frequent foes, Deathstroke. Even though Season 3 is setting up My Adventures' Green Lantern offshoot, it's unlikely to come any closer to featuring Batman.

Supergirl

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As the DCU's Batman is still a ways away, and Supergirl is a sci-fi movie that mostly won't take place on Earth, don't expect any Gotham lore here. Still, the Girl of Steel was listed alongside Trinity as the DCU's four crucial superheroes, so Supergirl is yet another stepping stone to the next Batman's introduction.

Lanterns

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Coming this August to HBO is Lanterns, an Earth-based mystery featuring two Green Lanterns, Aaron Pierre's John Stewart and Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan - one which would go smoother if the World's Greatest Detective were around.

Unfortunately, Lanterns is set in the American heartland of Nebraska, likely over 1000 miles from Gotham, which is usually set in New Jersey. While John Stewart and Batman are bound to one day be Justice League colleagues, the DCU series will recount the Emerald Knight's early superhero career.

Clayface

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DC Studios is keeping fans waiting for The Brave and the Bold, but the DCU's first Gotham movie will arrive before then with Clayface, a body-horror centered on the shapeshifting Batman rogue, Matt Hagen.

While Clayface is a prequel to the rest of the DCU, the Dark Knight may already be active and early in his superhero career, with references to Robin, the GCPD, and various Batman villains expected as fans get their first peek at the new Gotham.

Man of Tomorrow

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DC Studios seems to be laying the groundwork for the DCU's Justice League in next July's Man of Tomorrow, but the time for their assembly isn't quite here yet. As the DCU won't have its own Batman until The Brave and the Bold, he won't appear in the Superman sequel, but a namedrop isn't out of the question, especially as he is believed to be well into his heroic career in Gotham by now.

Jimmy Olsen Series

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Soon, the DCU will start shooting its next live-action series, starring Skyler Gisondo's Jimmy Olsen as he investigates supervillains in true-crime style, beginning with The Flash villain Gorilla Grodd. In theory, that pursuit could take the series, supposedly titled American Villain, to Gotham, or future seasons could put the spotlight on one of the Dark Knight's rogues' gallery.

The Batman Part II

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Matt Reeves will continue his Crime Saga in The Batman: Part 2 in October 2027, bringing back most of the supporting cast with key new additions. The sequel will introduce never-before-adapted elements from Batman lore, reportedly including the Court of Owls, an ancient order that has controlled Gotham for generations.

A recent report may have revealed The Batman 2's unexpected villains, with Sebastian Stan playing Victor Zsasz and Brian Tyree Henry as Harvey Dent, with Charles Dance and Scarlet Johansson reportedly also playing Dents.

Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2

DC Studios

In the meantime, fans can look forward to more of the Dark Knight's detective tales unfolding on Amazon Prime Video in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 on Friday, July 31. The headline of the sophomore season is, naturally, the arrival of Caped Crusader's "different" take on the Joker after he was teased last season.

Dynamic Duo

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Unfortunately, like many of DC Studios' other Bat-Family-related projects, Dynamic Duo doesn't take place in the DCU, but rather in its own Elseworld with a unique animated style that blends CGI, stop-motion, puppetry, and more.

Coming to theaters in June 2028, Dynamic Duo will unravel the early days of two Robins, Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, on the streets of Gotham, with Batman and the famous Red Hood Gang that the Joker once led expected to feature.

My Adventures with Green Lantern

DC Studios

Fans are excited to see My Adventures with Green Lantern coming soon, as the animated universe's first spin-off expansion. There may be room for one of the more established Emerald Knights to reference fighting alongside a familiar Dark Knight, perhaps one day setting up Batman joining this universe.

Starfire

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Starfire is yet another family-friendly Elseworlds animated series, charting the early space-faring days of the titular Teen Titans hero. Even though Starfire will leave Earth altogether, fans know well that her adventures will one day land the Tamaran Princess with the Teen Titans, where she will become a love interest to Dick Grayson, aka Robin/Nightwing.

DC Super Powers

DC

DC Super Powers is a kid-friendly Elseworlds animated series featuring young heroes in training at the Alliance School for Heroes. Beyond Principal Martian Manhunter heading up tutoring, perhaps Batman could pop up to teach a lesson, or maybe a version of Robin could join the class as a new student.