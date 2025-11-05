Prime's New Batman Show Reveals Its 5 Main Villains (Photos)

Prime Video's new Batman series, Bat-Fam, has confirmed five of its major villains. The animated DC series is a spin-off of the 2023 Christmas film Merry Little Batman, which featured an older Bruce Wayne raising his young superhero-obsessed son, Damian. Bat-Fam (which received a title change before release) brings a family-friendly perspective to the famed DC hero, and also has several twists on Batman's roster of villains.

Members of the Bat-Fam include both traditional friends and foes of Batman. Bruce and Damian are joined by the Wayne family butler, Alfred Pennyworth, and his niece, Alicia. Also included are the traditional Batman villains, Man-Bat and Ra's Al Ghul, who have been reimagined as part of the Bat family. Still, the alteration of two Batman foes to friends won't leave the Bat-Fam without a plethora of DC villains to deal with. The latest poster for DC's Prime Video show has confirmed some of the biggest foes the superhero family will be facing.

Bat-Fam is an animated comedy created by Mike Roth (Regular Show) and Jase Ricci (Merry Little Batman). The series begins streaming on Prime Video on November 10, 2025, and features the voice talents of Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, London Hughes, Bobby Moynihan, James Cromwell, and Haley Tju.

Bat-Fam Confirms Its Major Villains

Mad Hatter

Prime Video

The Mad Hatter, an Alice in Wonderland-inspired villain, will be one of the overarching villains in Bat-Fam, as confirmed by his inclusion in the poster and trailer for the Prime Video show. The Mad Hatter is typically known for using his science background to create forms of mind control over his adversaries.

Killer Croc

Prime Video

Killer Croc is a part-man, part-crocodile mutant supervillain who has long been a classic Batman adversary. Bat-Fam's animation style accents Killer Croc's crocodile features even further, suggesting his monstrous tendencies will be his main advantage against the Waynes.

Trigon

Prime Video

Another major adversary the Bat-Fam will face is a mystical demon shapeshifter, likely to be the DC villain Trigon. In the comic, Trigon is a frequent foe of the Teen Titans and is known for his abilities to manipulate matter and reconstruct reality, which would suit the giant demonic form seen in Bat-Fam.

Joker

Prime Video

A Batman story wouldn't be complete without the hero's ultimate adversary, Joker (who is showing up in new Batman projects left and right). After appearing in Merry Little Batman, the Joker will return to torment Batman and his family in Bat-Fam.

Solomon Grundy

Prime Video

The final major villain Bat-Fam highlights is Solomon Grundy, the resurrected superhuman zombie from Batman's Rogues Gallery. The trailer depicts Solomon Grundy's super-strength, with the villain lifting a car overhead.

The five major villains in Bat-Fam are highlighted in the windows of the poster below (although they are not the only villains confirmed to appear in the series):

Prime Video

Bonus: Killer Moth

DC Comics

Also spotted in the background of Bat-Fam's poster is Killer Moth, a DC villain known for trying to emulate Batman's plight—but on behalf of the villains. Killer Moth becomes something of a dark mirror image of Batman, but he serves the criminal underworld for a price, protecting them from Batman and his family's crime-fighting antics.

Bonus: King Tut

DC Comics

The Egyptian King Tutankhamun became a Batman villain in the original TV series after an Egyptologist professor suffered a blow to the head and believed himself to be the reincarnated King Tut, attempting to conquer Gotham. As confirmed by the show's poster, King Tut will return in a new form in Bat-Fam.

Bonus: Copperhead

DC Comics

The snake-inspired villain Copperhead will appear in Bat-Fam (in appropriate snake attire). The antagonist is known in DC comics as a super assassin who uses snake-like methods to catch their targets.

Bonus: Clayface

Prime Video

Before arriving in 2026's live-action Clayface film, the iconic Batman shapeshifting villain will appear in Bat-Fam. Clayface is known for being a struggling actor who gains the ability to shapeshift into anyone he pleases and take on the role of a lifetime.

Bonus: Giganta

DC Comics

Another villain from the DC Comics catalogue, Giganta, a woman who can manipulate her size, will appear in animated form in Bat-Fam. Giganta has previously appeared in Harley Quinn, Teen Titans Go!, Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, and DC Superhero Girls.

Bonus: Livewire

Prime Video

Often known for being a Superman villain, Livewire will appear in Bat-Fam, bringing her electric shock powers to the table against Bruce and Damian Wayne.

Bonus: Killer Frost

Prime Video

A metahuman with icy powers, Killer Frost has done time as both a hero and a villain, and it remains to be seen precisely what her trajectory will be in Bat-Fam.

Bonus: Mad Hatter's Accomplice

Prime Video

In the Bat-Fam trailer, an unnamed female character appears in a top hat alongside Mad Hatter, suggesting that the DC foe will have a partner or another member of his Wonderland Gang as a prominent character in the show. This may also be Bat-Fam's attempt at incorporating an original DC villain.

Bonus: Toyman

DC Comics

While Toyman is not spotted in the Bat-Fam poster or trailer (although hints of his inventions are), Bat-Fam showrunner Mike Roth confirmed to The Direct that the DC villain will be in Season 1 of the show.

Mike Roth: "Toyman does make an appearance, and it's a really fun take on Toyman."

In the comics, Toyman is known for repurposing children's toys into deadly inventions.