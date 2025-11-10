James Gunn Celebrates New Batman TV Series Release

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn hyped up the release of Amazon Prime Video's new Batman TV show, Bat-Fam, with an exciting new social post. While the DCU's Batman has yet to debut in live-action, Bat-Fam is another Elseworlds project in the animated space that puts the spotlight on the Bat-Family, chronicling the stories of Bruce Wayne and his son, Damian, and Alfred Pennyworth as they navigate a new normal inside Wayne Manor.

What makes Bat-Fam unique is the fact that the show will not focus on the usual members of the Batman family, like Nightwing and Batgirl. Instead, former villains, such as Ra's Al Ghul, Volcana, and Man-Bat, are reimagined as part of the Bat family in the Prime Video series. The series, which began streaming on Prime Video on November 10, 2025, is being celebrated by fans and Gunn himself in a recent post.

DC Studios boss James Gunn posted Bat-Fam's official poster on X to celebrate the show's binge release on Prime Video, with a caption saying, "The newest animated series from DC, BAT-FAM is streaming now on Prime Video."

Prime Video

Gunn's latest social media push for Bat-Fam should be an added boost for the Prime Video series while DC diehards are still waiting for the eventual arrival of the DCU's live-action iteration in Andy Muschietti's Brave and the Bold.

Bat-Fam is an animated comedy series created by Mike Roth and Jase Ricci, which serves as a continuation of the story first established in Merry Little Batman. The series has a stellar voice cast, which includes the likes of Luke Wilson, Yonas Kibreab, London Hughes, Bobby Moynihan, James Cromwell, and Haley Tju.

Why Bat-Fam Is More Important Than You Think

Prime Video

Bat-Fam is more important than fans think because it is DC Studios' second animated TV series (the first being Creature Commandos on HBO Max). While it is not considered canon to the DCU, the series offers a preview of the dynamic between Bruce and Damian Wayne, a central storyline that is confirmed to take center stage in The Brave and the Bold.

The series is also the first original full-length Elseworlds animated series. Under the DC umbrella, Harley Quinn Season 5 is a continuation of a prior series, while Beast Boy: Lone Wolf and Krypton Saves the Day are shows only comprised of shorts.

Moreover, Bat-Fam also has the opportunity to explore lesser-known villains like Killer Moth, Copperhead, and King Tut, giving them more time to shine and giving fans a chance to get to know them better alongside familiar faces like Joker and Solomon Grundy. This could also be a good way for DC to keep the Batman train running while major entries like The Batman: Part 2 and Brave and the Bold are still in development.