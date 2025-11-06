Batman Villain Confirmed to Appear in DC TV Show Ahead of Their 2026 DCU Movie Debut

Clayface will officially appear in the next Batman TV show ahead of his DCU solo debut. Before the DCU truly introduces its Batman in The Brave and the Bold, DC Studios will dive into that mythos on September 11, 2026, in Clayface. Directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan, the R-rated body horror flick will follow Tom Rhys Harries' Matt Hagen. The DCU's third movie will explore an up-and-coming actor who is deformed at the height of his career, and turns to extreme methods to fix himself, turning him into the iconic shapeshifting villain Clayface

The first trailer for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Bat-Fam animated series confirmed that the shapeshifting Clayface will feature in the show. Unlike the R-rated body horror coming next year, this take on the struggling actor-turned-Batman villain will be kid-friendly, targeting fans of all ages.

Bat-Fam will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Monday, November 10, serving as a 10-episode sequel to the Merry Little Batman animated movie. Despite Batman cleaning up crime in Gotham in the 2024 flick, the villains always have a way of coming back, and five main foes have already been revealed for Bat-Fam.

The kids' cartoon ought to introduce a whole new audience to Clayface, whose upcoming movie is based on a famous Batman: The Animated Series two-parter, "Feat of Clay," and recently wrapped production in the U.K.

While versions of Clayface have come to live-action before in Birds of Prey, Pennyworth, and Gotham, this will mark his big-screen debut. Meanwhile, he has a long history in animation before Bat-Fam across Batman: The Animated Series, The Batman, Batman: The Brave and the Bold, and more.

It remains unclear who will voice Clayface in Bat-Fam. Still, Reid Scott, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Diedrich Bader have all been cast in undisclosed roles and are possible contenders, as is Natasha Leggero for a gender-swapped take.

The rest of the Bat-Fam cast includes Luke Wilson's Batman, Yonas Kibreab's Damian Wayne, James Cromwell's Alfred, Haley Tju's Claire Selton, London Hughes' Alicia Pennyworth, and Michael Benyaer's R'as Al Ghul.

Clayface's Presence at DC Is Growing, And That's Great

Bat-Fam has one thing in common with James Gunn's DCU, as, whenever The Brave and the Bold arrives, it will seemingly feature Bruce and his biological son Damian Wayne teaming up in Gotham. However, DC Studios will use the young assassin's usual mantle of Robin, while Bat-Fam suits him up as Little Batman.

Currently, little is known about The Brave and the Bold or its main villain, including whether Tom Rhys Harries could reprise Clayface for a superhero face-off. The shapeshifted made his DCU debut in Creature Commandos, but Gunn hinted this may not be the same version of Clayface who endures true horror next fall.

If the adult-oriented blockbuster proves successful, Clayface, most notably the Matt Hagen incarnation, could see a greatly increased presence at DC. This could include more comic appearances, on-screen appearances, and merchandising, but that could all hinge on whether Clayface is truly good or not.

Over the years since Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy, DC adaptations have placed a great focus on keeping Batman grounded and gritty. While this has worked for many, the Caped Crusader has a large gallery of fantastical characters, such as Clayface, who have been undeservedly underused.