DC Studios Set Photos Confirm DCU Batman’s 2nd Robin

New set photos for DC Studios' Batman spin-off movie, Clayface, seemingly confirm a new Robin's existence in the DCU. Unlike Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise, which features an early-career Dark Knight, played by Robert Pattinson, the DCU's Batman will be firmly established with a Bat-Family. While that will be first truly explored in The Brave and the Bold, starring a recast Batman and his son-turned-Robin, Damian Wayne, Clayface will be the first dive into Gotham.

As Clayface continues production in the U.K., new set photos have referenced various DC characters who were previously unconfirmed for the rebooted DCU, from Black Canary to Black Mask. The latest of these was Dick Grayson, aka the original Robin, making him the second Boy of Wonder confirmed for the DCU.

Eagle-eyed set visitors spotted a poster for "The Flying Graysons," which is famously the acrobatic family trio of Dick and his parents, John and Mary.

It was a fall arranged by the mobster Tony Zucco that killed the Grayson parents and left Dick orphaned and adopted by Bruce Wayne to later become Robin.

This shouldn't come as a surprise after DC Studios confirmed Bruce's biological son Damian Wayne will be the Robin introduced in The Brave and the Bold. As chronologically the fourth Robin in DC Comics, Grayson, Jason Todd, and Tim Drake should all, theoretically, have already carried the mantle.

But, as of now, Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne are the only two Robins confirmed for the DCU, even though they more than likely aren't the only ones.

DC Studios also teased that "other members of the extended Bat-Family" could appear in The Brave and the Bold (which should include eight Batman-related characters), and Grayson could be one of them. In fact, he should already be well past his Robin days and be operating as Nightwing in Bludhaven.

If the Flying Graysons are operating as an acrobatics group at the time of Clayface, and this poster has not just been left up in Gotham for some time, it seems increasingly likely that the DCU horror is taking place in the past.

While The Brave and the Bold currently has no confirmed release date, Clayface will introduce the DCU's Gotham and Batman mythos on September 11, 2026.

When Will Dick Grayson Make His DCU Debut?

DC

Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that Dick Grayson will appear in Clayface, with the story firmly focused on Matt Hagen's body horror. However, if the DCU flick actually takes place in the past, it could depict the Flying Graysons' tragic fall, with Hagen perhaps attending the circus to witness their demise.

That said, Grayson more than likely won't appear until The Brave and the Bold with a minor supporting role as Nightwing. Fans can only hope that, after that, he finally gets his dues on the big or small screen after a Nightwing movie was left in development hell and never came to fruition ahead of James Gunn's DC takeover.

DC Studios is already working on a uniquely animated movie, Dynamic Duo, that will star Grayson and Jason Todd. It appears the Robin-centric Batman spin-off will be an Elseworlds tale, leaving his DCU debut still uncertain.