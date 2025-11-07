Prime Video’s Batman Series Reveals New Original Villain Joining Batman’s Rogues Gallery

The newest Batman TV show is making some additions to DC lore with a new member of Batman's Rogues Gallery. Bat-Fam is a new animated family series set to debut on Prime Video in November, which continues the story of the characters introduced in Merry Little Batman. While Merry Little Batman and Bat-Fam are based on familiar DC characters, the series has some unique twists in bringing these heroes and villains to life.

Bat-Fam's new trailer recently confirmed several of the villains from Batman's Rogues Gallery that will be included in the show, such as Clayface (before his big screen debut in 2026), Joker, and Solomon Grundy. However, another intriguing character was spotted in the Bat-Fam trailer and has since been confirmed as one of the show's original creations.

Prime Video

The character in question is a red-haired female villain wearing a top hat, who was spotted alongside the Mad Hatter. While this character went unnamed in the trailer, a new clip for Bat-Fam, shared by ScreenRant, has confirmed their identity. In the clip, Damian Wayne (Yonas Kibreab) asks Claire Selton (Haley Tju) for help with an emergency, saying that "Mad and Sad Hatter are on the loose." This seems to identify Mad Hatter's accomplice as being a new character named Sad Hatter.

The Sad Hatter will be an original creation for Bat-Fam, marking a new addition to Batman's Rogues Gallery in the animated show. Mad Hatter is well-known in Batman lore as a villain who models himself after the Alice in Wonderland character. He is typically known for being delusional and using mind control technology and hypnosis to battle his foes.

Prime Video

In Bat-Fam, it appears the Mad Hatter will have a new sidekick, or possible partner, in the Sad Hatter. The character's name seems apt for her depiction in the show, which features her wearing dark makeup and making sarcastic quips to Batman, such as "Oh no, we're busted."

It seems that the Sad Hatter may be the polar opposite of the Mad Hatter, with a sarcastic and depressive personality, in comparison to the Mad Hatter's manic extravagance. While Mad Hatter is known for having accomplices as part of his Wonderland Gang, a true counterpart like Sad Hatter will be a first for the character and adds to Batman's growing roster of villainous rogues.

Bat-Fam is created by showrunner Mike Roth and Jase Ricci, with stars Yonas Kibreab, Luke Wilson, and James Cromwell reprising their roles from Merry Little Batman. The series will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on November 10, 2025.

Bat-Fam Introduces New Takes on Batman's Classic Villains

The inclusion of Sad Hatter is the first of what is likely to be several original villains in Bat-Fam. Alongside these new characters, the Prime Video show is confirmed to incorporate many of Batman's classic Rogues Gallery members, albeit with a unique spin on many of them.

For instance, Man-Bat and Ra's Al Ghul have typically been depicted as Batman's foes, but in Bat-Fam, they are members of the family, living in Wayne Manor alongside Bruce and Damian. Claire Selton is another character that Bat-Fam has a unique take on, with the character attempting a life of reform after being known as the villain Volcana.

Bat-Fam's take on the Batman lore and mythos is unique, as it is set in the animated family genre, meaning many of the characters and villains have been altered to play into the comedy and style of the show. The introduction of characters like Sad Hatter is just one way that Bat-Fam can offer something new for audiences that they haven't seen in a DC project before.