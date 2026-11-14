Dave Filoni Reveals Ahsoka Season 2 Will Be Making Star Wars History By Bringing A Live-Action Dathomir To Screen For The Very First Time

Star Wars is going back to a historic planet never before seen in live action in an upcoming Disney+ series. Over the years, Disney+ has turned Star Wars planets into lived-in locations, making them stand out. The Mandalorian featured Nevarro and Mandalore, while Obi-Wan Kenobi highlighted Daiyu and Mapuzo. The two seasons of Andor treated Ferrix, Aldhani, and Narkina 5 as fully inhabited worlds rather than relegating them to the background. Ahsoka joined in on the fun by adding Lothal, Seatos, and the extragalactic world of Peridea as the main settings of Season 1.

Ahsoka Season 2 is confirmed to feature Dathomir, marking the first live-action portrayal of the planet. The report revealed that Grand Admiral Thrawn and his forces are heading toward the "hellish, ghoul-ridden planet of Dathomir."

Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni teased Dathomir's live-action debut in a report from a recent issue of Empire Magazine, admitting, "it almost reminds you of Maleficent and her twisted thorn maze:"

"It almost reminds you of Maleficent and her twisted thorn maze at the end of 'Sleeping Beauty.' I like those kind of fairy-tale, mythic-looking landscapes."

Filoni also revealed that the show's production rendered the dangerous planet a little too faithfully, calling Dathomir "a nasty place," and there are "thorns everywhere:"

"It's a very tricky set, because you have these thorns everywhere. You want to wear safety goggles or something because you're getting attacked at every angle. Then you fill it with fog, which doubles your jeopardy! It's a nasty place, Dathomir."

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Until now, Dathomir has existed only in animation and video games, with the planet being featured in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Jedi: Fallen Order. In Star Wars lore, Dathomir is a remote, blood-red world in the Outer Rim, associated with dark-side witchcraft, exile, and the Nightsisters.

The planet has always been portrayed as harsh, even by Outer Rim standards. Dathomir's surface has been dominated by swamps, twisted forests, and fields of thorns under a red-soaked sky. Dathomir has long been known to harbor great power from the Dark Side of the Force, considering that it was the homeworld of Savage Opress and Darth Maul.

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Ahsoka Season 1 ended with Thrawn returning to the main galaxy from Peridea alongside Nightsister allies and an army of reanimated Night Troopers.

One of the final moments showed Thrawn fulfilling his promise to the Nightsisters by returning to Dathomir, meaning that the dark side-infused planet would serve as the Star Wars villain's base of operations. This decision makes sense because Dathomir is out of the purview of the New Republic, meaning that it is a great place to lie low and gather resources before unleashing a full-scale attack against the heroes.

Every Confirmed Setting in Ahsoka Season 2

Peridea

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Ahsoka Season 2 is bringing back Peridea as one of its main settings. Season 1 introduced Peridea as an extragalactic planet from a different galaxy that can be reached only by a pathway limited to an ancient Nightsister star map, a hyperspace jump no ordinary navicomputer can plot, and the migration route of the purrgil.

The Season 1 finale left Ahsoka, Sabine, Huyang, Baylan Skoll, and Shin Hati stranded in Peridea, meaning that a good chunk of the story revolves around these characters trying to find a way to return to the main galaxy while also exploring the secrets of the Mortis Gods tied to this planet.

Chimera (Thrawn's ship)

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Ahsoka Season 2's teaser trailer revealed that the Chimera, Grand Admiral Thrawn's Imperial I-class Star Destroyer, is set to be pushed to the forefront in the upcoming batch of episodes. As Thrawn's command ship, the Chimera holds great significance in the upcoming battle against the New Republic.

While Season 1 showed the Chimera damaged and beaten due to years of being stranded in Peridea, the once-stranded relic is expected to have an upgrade while it lingers in Dathomir. It is poised to become the New Republic's latest problem, a ship that would require a fleet of X-wings to bring down.

Home One Hangar

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At the 1:06 mark of the Ahsoka Season 2 trailer, footage from the Disney+ series confirmed that the Home One hangar of the New Republic will return, as it showed a scene of Ezra and Zeb's emotional reunion. In Star Wars lore, Home One was Admiral Ackbar's MC80 Star Cruiser, the Rebel flagship at Endor.

Home One's return is significant because it is the definitive tease of Thrawn's declaration of war against the New Republic. Lucasfilm already confirmed that Admiral Ackbar and his Home One will head into a clash against Grand Admiral Thrawn and his Chimera in Ahsoka Season 2, marking a monumental battle between good and evil.

Snowy Forest Planet

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Ahsoka Season 2 flashbacks, likely set during the Clone Wars, featuring Anakin Skywalker, confirmed that it will be set in a still unnamed snowy forest planet. The footage showed Ariana Greenblatt's young Ahsoka Tano sharing scenes with Anakin, apparently as part of her Jedi training.

This snowy planet is crucial to Ahsoka Season 2's storytelling, as it will further expand the dynamic between Ahsoka and Anakin in the present day after the Season 1 finale revealed that his Force Ghost will continue to play a major role.