Star Wars Releases Stunning New Thrawn Art Ahead of Ahsoka Season 2's Lars Mikkelsen Villain Return (Photos)

Star Wars officially unveiled a new artwork of Grand Admiral Thrawn, showcasing a stunning look at the Ahsoka villain ahead of Lars Mikkelsen's return in Season 2 of the Disney+ series. Ahsoka Season 1 completely reversed Thrawn's fate in Star Wars Rebels by bringing him back into the main galaxy, leaving Ahsoka and Sabine Wren trapped in a different one in Peridea. The finale sets the stage for a more dangerous Thrawn in Ahsoka Season 2, further pushing the Star Wars villain to the forefront as an overarching threat hounding the New Republic.

Ahead of Thrawn's much-awaited return in Ahsoka Season 2, Star Wars revealed the official cover art for the deluxe version of Timothy Zahn's Thrawn novel, showing a scary look at the Star Wars villain.

Zahn's Thrawn novel featured a slipcase with a cutout in the shape of a Star Destroyer, offering a sneak peek at the Star Wars villain inside.

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The full-wrap book featured a full look at the striking new artwork of Thrawn, showcasing the villain's commanding look. He appears in his signature Grand Admiral uniform, his menacing look infused with calm authority. The background is infused with Imperial motifs, showcasing silhouettes of the Chimaera Star Destroyer and starfields.

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Created by Tracie Ching, this new artwork is a perfect setup for Lars Mikkelsen's eventual return as Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka Season 2, capturing the character's timeless, calculating presence in a way that feels like a bridge between the novel's origins and his live-action resurgence.

The Thrawn deluxe edition is priced at $50 and is now available for pre-order on Amazon with a confirmed release date of October 27.

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Star Wars has three distinct interpretations of Grand Admiral Thrawn across different media, showcasing how the character has evolved visually while maintaining his core identity. These versions include Star Wars Rebels, the upcoming deluxe edition of Timothy Zahn's Thrawn novel, and Lars Mikkelsen's menacing portrayal in Ahsoka Seasons 1 and 2.

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All three interpretations preserve Thrawn's cerebral presence, yet Lars Mikkelsen's portrayal of the villain stands out due to cinematic weight and psychological depth.

Ahsoka Season 2 is setting the stage for Thrawn's grand return as he operates as a unifying threat with more allies and magical resources at his command, laying the groundwork for his hostile attack against the New Republic.

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What makes Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn so dangerous in Ahsoka Season 2 is the fact that he is likely consolidating power in the shadows, using his strategic mind to evade the New Republic, even though they were made aware by the also returning Ezra Bridger (who has more screentime in Ahsoka Season 2) that he is back in the main galaxy.

Ahsoka Season 2 is set to premiere on Disney+ in early 2027.

Thrawn’s Role in Ahsoka Season 2 Explains Why He Is the Mandoverse’s Greatest Threat

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Grand Admiral Thrawn's expanded role in Ahsoka Season 2 bridges the animated Star Wars Rebels lore with live-action storytelling, weaving in key elements and "breadcrumbs" from Timothy Zahn's canon novels while positioning him as a central catalyst for larger conflicts across the MandoVerse.

As the single most dangerous adversary of the New Republic, Thrawn serves as the ultimate Imperial remnant that the heroes need to eliminate to achieve a semblance of normalcy without an authoritarian regime in the post-Return of the Jedi era. From a looming shadow in Ahsoka Season 1, the show's sophomore run transforms him into a galaxy-shaping force that could singlehandedly derail the New Republic's efforts to restore a much more peaceful galaxy.

Unlike Emperor Palpatine's reliance on Sith sorcery and the brute military power of the Empire, Thrawn wins through superior intellect and careful planning. This was evident in crucial moments of Star Wars Rebels, and the fact that it took Ezra Bridger's self-sacrifice to temporarily defeat him cements just how formidable an opponent he truly is.

The Mandalorian and Grogu established that the Imperial remnants are still out there and scattered. Thrawn serves as the only one capable of uniting them, meaning that it is only a matter of time before they enact a plan to slowly destabilize the New Republic.

Ahsoka Season 2 could showcase more of Thrawn's long-game campaign to destroy the New Republic, likely exposing their weaknesses that would make them vulnerable enough to be defeated.