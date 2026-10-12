Star Wars Announces Ahsoka Season 2 Prequel Showing Ezra’s Escape From Thrawn

Star Wars has announced an Ahsoka Season 2 prequel detailing Ezra Bridger's nail-biting escape from Grand Admiral Thrawn on Peridea. In Ahsoka Season 1, which wrapped in October 2023, Ezra boarded the villain's Star Destroyer, the Chimaera, disguised as a Night Trooper. What happened during the getaway was never shown on screen. The finale simply jumped to Eman Esfandi's Jedi arriving home in the main galaxy and reuniting with Hera Syndulla. The prequel now gives fans a proper look at what went down during his escape while they gear up for Season 2.

Lucasfilm and Marvel Comics unveiled Star Wars: Ahsoka — Escape From Thrawn at New York Comic Con, which took place from October 8 to 11. The five-issue miniseries highlights Ezra's escape, serving as a prequel to Ahsoka Season 2. The first issue releases on January 20, 2027, the very same day the new season premieres on Disney+. The story comes from Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni, with Rodney Barnes scripting and Andrea Di Vito on art, plus covers by Phil Noto.

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The official synopsis teases a brutal cat-and-mouse game across hyperspace, laying out exactly the kinds of threats Ezra must evade during his daring getaway. He faces so many formidable foes that it is a miracle he makes it home at all. The synopsis reads:

Witness the unseen story of EZRA BRIDGER's daring flight from Peridea! Ezra narrowly escaped his exile beyond the known galaxy by stowing away aboard GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN's flagship, but his fight to return home is far from over! Hunted across hyperspace with nowhere to hide, the rebel hero must now evade CAPTAIN ENOCH, counter the dark magick of the NIGHTSISTERS, and outwit the Empire's greatest strategist if he hopes to make it off the Chimaera alive. Based on a story by series creator Dave Filoni, this unseen chapter from Ahsoka is a thrilling companion to the upcoming second season of the hit Disney+ series!

This continues Star Wars' strategy for its streaming shows of releasing comic series that tie seasons together. Filoni's other Star Wars series, Maul— Shadow Lord, recently received the same treatment. Star Wars: Shadow of Maul, a five-issue prequel from writer Benjamin Percy and artist Madibek Musabekov, launched in March ahead of the show's April debut.

How Ezra's Escape Sets Up Ahsoka Season 2

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The comic functions as a true prequel to Ahsoka Season 2, which premieres on Disney+ early next year. Releasing the first issue on the exact same day turns it into required reading for fans who want the full picture going into the new season.

Season 2 picks up with Ezra back in the fold. At D23 in August, Esfandi confirmed that Ezra reunites with his Star Wars Rebels family and fights for the New Republic against the Imperial remnant. The new season places Hera, Ezra, Zeb, and Chopper on the front lines against Thrawn and his allies, who seek to plunge the fledgling New Republic into war. Meanwhile, Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine Wren remain stranded on Peridea, searching for a way home.

Thrawn's endgame makes Ezra's escape even more important. The Grand Admiral returned to the main galaxy with coffins from the catacombs of Peridea stored in his hangar, as he set course for Dathomir. Whatever he is planning, Ezra is now the only hero who has spent time inside his operation. The intelligence Ezra carries off that ship could prove critical to how the New Republic responds to Thrawn's threat. Escape From Thrawn will likely show exactly what he witnessed and learned while being hunted aboard the Chimaera.

Season 2 also brings back Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker, with Rory McCann stepping in as Baylan Skoll following the death of Ray Stevenson. Filoni has even teased that Admiral Ackbar will go head-to-head with Thrawn. The eight-episode season's first teaser, unveiled at D23, already hints at how central Ezra will be to what comes next.