Star Wars Announces Prequel To Major Disney+ Show (But There's 1 Issue)

Star Wars: Shadow of Maul is the official prequel comic to Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, the new animated series from Lucasfilm Animation created by Dave Filoni. Written by Benjamin Percy and illustrated by Madibek Musabekov, the five-issue miniseries is set in the years between The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels, introducing the crime-soaked planet Janix and the characters who populate it before Maul makes his presence felt there.

The first issue landed on March 4, and the full release schedule for the series is now in view. But looking at how those dates line up against the premiere of Maul – Shadow Lord on Disney+, there's a problem, and it's hard to ignore. Four of the comic's five issues will be released with a timeline that isn’t the best.

Star Wars

Issue 1 of Shadow of Maul arrived roughly a month before Maul – Shadow Lord premieres on Disney+ on April 6. That gives readers a relatively small window to pick up the first chapter before the show begins streaming, unless, of course, you're a fast reader.

Star Wars

After that, the timing gets significantly more awkward. Issue 2 releases on April 8, two days after the show's premiere. Issues 3 and 4 are slated for May and June, respectively, and the fifth and final issue is expected to follow. Maul – Shadow Lord wraps its entire 10-episode run on May 4, meaning the show concludes well before the prequel comic does.

In practical terms, anyone who watches the show from start to finish will do so without ever having access to the full story the comic was designed to tell beforehand. For many fans who care deeply about these franchises, it's deeply frustrating that prequel comics often get weird release schedules.

Star Wars: Shadow of Maul Is More Important Than Fans Think

One might wonder if the comic is that important and if there's a point to fussing over the release timeline. Well, it is. Percy and Musabekov built Shadow of Maul in close contact with Lucasfilm, reading scripts and watching episodes of the animated series during production.

The comic introduces Janix, a neon-lit criminal underworld beyond the Empire's reach, and follows Captain Brander Lawson and his droid partner, Two Boots, as they navigate its criminal networks.

Those same characters, Captain Lawson (Wagner Moura) and Two Boots (Richard Ayoade), will play significant roles in Maul – Shadow Lord itself. The comic introduces the show's central figures, so it's helpful to read it beforehand. Fans can still enjoy Maul – Shadow Lord without having read it, but it doesn’t make the release plan any less problematic.

What To Expect From Maul – Shadow Lord

Everything we know about Maul – Shadow Lord and what we've seen in the trailers points to a show that will be one of the most visually appealing Star Wars animations yet. Filoni, who has shepherded Maul through The Clone Wars and Rebels, described the visual approach as more aggressive and painterly than anything Lucasfilm Animation has produced before. The result, based on what trailers have shown, speaks for itself: it's gorgeous.

The story is equally unique and different from other Star Wars shows. Maul is not fighting the Jedi; he is instead battling the Empire head-on. He is trying to build something from scratch in the criminal underworld on a planet the Empire has not yet touched with a small crew loyal to him. He's also eyeing a Padawan who could be the key to his plan.

The apprentice in question is Devon Izara, a Twi'lek Jedi Padawan left without a future after Order 66, voiced by Gideon Adlon. The dynamic between them is that of a former Sith with no master and a former Jedi with no order. The relationship feels like a reverse of what Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka shared in Clone Wars. It'll be interesting to see if Devon eventually agrees to fight by Maul's side.

The show also introduces two Zabrak brothers, Scorn and Icarus, to add to the drama. Maul – Shadow Lord seems to have all the ingredients to succeed: a good story, interesting characters, and an intriguing main character. Though Lucasfilm's handling of Star Wars: Shadow of Maul isn’t the best, Maul – Shadow Lord will be an enjoyable watch.