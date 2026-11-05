Ezra Bridger Actor Promises 1 Star Wars Rebels Character Will Get A Bigger Role In Ahsoka Season 2

Now that Ahsoka has reunited the Star Wars Rebels crew in live-action, Season 2 of the show is making use of the beloved squad, with one character in particular set to receive more screen time. The Disney+ series serves as a sequel to both Star Wars Rebels and The Clone Wars, uniting characters from both animated shows in live action for the first time. The Ghost Crew found themselves in different parts of the universe after the end of Star Wars Rebels, but Ahsoka Season 2 will have the gang back together again.

The end of Ahsoka's first season saw Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) escape his isolation on Peridea and reunite with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and his wily droid companion Chopper. Meanwhile, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) remained trapped on Peridea. While the Star Wars Rebels characters didn't all share equal screen time in Ahsoka Season 1, one character has been promised a larger role for Season 2.

While at LA Comic-Con 2026, Esfandi shared during an Ahsoka panel (via CineMovie) that Season 2 would spotlight Chopper even more than in the debut season. Esfandi said fans would get "a lot more time with a specific war criminal," referring to the Star Wars fandom's joke name for the sassy droid. Esfandi called working with Chopper (and his puppeteers) an "honor," adding that the character "sets a new path for droids who can be divas" on set.

"We’re gonna get a lot more time with a very specific war criminal that everybody really loves to see. And I’m very excited because there were some incredible puppeteers moving Chopper around. I had the honor of working with them. We all really had the honor of working with him. I love Chopper. I really do. But if you’ve ever heard of what a diva is on a movie set, Chopper defines it in a new way. You know, [he] sets a new path for droids who can be divas."

Chopper was featured throughout Ahsoka Season 1, assisting Hera on her ship and serving as a close companion for her son, Jacen. While he was often present in Hera's storyline, the character often wasn't given much to do. However, now with Ezra back in the picture and much of the Ghost crew united, it seems the mischievous droid will be back to his old tricks.

A member of the Star Wars Rebels team who was completely absent in Season 1 was Zeb Orrelios (Steve Blum). The Lasat rebel had a more prominent role in this year's The Mandalorian & Grogu, and he will now be reunited with his old friends in Ahsoka Season 2, serving as the Ghost Crew's first completely live-action reunion since the animated series ended.

Ahsoka Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on January 20, 2027. The series also features Lars Mikkelsen as Thrawn, Rory McCann as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, and the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker.

Chopper's Turn in the Spotlight

The finale of Ahsoka Season 1 set the stage for a grand spectacle in Season 2, with Grand Admiral Thrawn's return setting up a new war between the Imperials and the Rebel Alliance. This opens up much more screen time for the Star Wars Rebels characters, as Ahsoka's main narratives diverge, splitting between Ahsoka and Sabine and Peridea, and the war against Thrawn back in the main galaxy.

This subsequently also provides more opportunity for Chopper to be involved, who will no doubt aid the Rebels in their efforts, perhaps even committing some more war crimes. Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni hinted that Chopper will do some "messed up stuff," in the show, following fan demand to see more of the demanding droid.

"Because you guys made such a big deal about it, I've put a lot more Chopper in... he does some really messed up stuff."

Esfandi also teased that the Ghost crew might not be the only familiar animated characters fans will see in Ahsoka Season 2, with even more Star Wars icons making the jump to live-action in the upcoming episodes.

Fans have been waiting years to see the Star Wars Rebels characters reunited on one screen, making Ahsoka Season 2 a momentous occasion. With the stars finally aligning, it makes sense that the Disney+ show would want to take advantage of all its star power and expand on the storylines of the Rebels characters.