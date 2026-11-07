Marvel Studios Officially Unveils Logo for MCU Mutant Saga's First TV Show

Marvel Studios recently announced the first Disney+ television series of its third saga, which is being dubbed the Mutant Saga, while also releasing an official logo for the upcoming title. After Avengers: Secret Wars officially premieres in December 2027, the MCU will usher in a new era as the franchise's second saga (the Multiverse Saga) ends and the third (the Mutant Saga) begins. Fans already know some of the projects that will be released as part of the Mutant Saga, but Marvel made a surprise announcement about which will debut first.

At New York Comic-Con 2026 (NYCC), Marvel Television officially announced that fans will be treated to a brand new Disney+ series titled Zodiac. The upcoming show is expected to follow the criminal cartel known as Zodiac from Marvel Comics, bringing spy thriller elements to the superhero franchise, just as Secret Invasion did in 2023.

Marvel Television

While the announcement itself was extremely notable, Marvel also unveiled the official logo for the upcoming Zodiac TV series. Specifically, the title is spelled out in gray letters, with a few of those letters containing Easter eggs to other establishments in the MCU.

While the logo does not give much away, it does indicate that the organizations that appear in the logo could factor into the story. It is worth noting, though, that the logo could change once Zodiac's premiere date gets closer, as the MCU has a history of debuting more detailed logos closer to the release dates of projects.

Speaking of Zodiac's release date, it is important to mention that the upcoming series has not yet been given an official release date. However, Marvel announced that plans are for it to premiere sometime in 2028, following the release of Avengers: Secret Wars. As things stand, if Zodiac does come out on Disney+ in 2028, that would make it the first Disney+ series of the Mutant Saga.

Zodiac is not the only Mutant Saga title that has been given an official logo as of writing. For example, the X-Men movie, which will be directed by Jake Schreier, recently had its logo unveiled as well.

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X-Men's logo features the classic yellow X-Men symbol, which is a X inside of a circle.

Marvel Studios

This particular logo is a bit of a divergence from other X-Men logos, namely the 2000 X-Men movie, which was simply the title in gray font (not unlike the Zodiac logo), X-Men: First Class, which also featured the title in a simple font, and X-Men '97, which was a more stylized, 3-D version of logos that seemingly paid homage to the comics.

Another recent announcement made by Marvel Studios regarding the future of the MCU was the upcoming Ghost Rider film starring Ryan Gosling and directed by Shawn Levy. The movie, which is supposed to come out on July 28, 2028, also already received a logo.

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Specifically, Ghost Rider's logo looks as though it was pulled straight from a comic book, with the title in red font and flames coming off the top of the letters.

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Notably, the MCU's Ghost Rider logo is much more stylized than the logos for Nicholas Cage's Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, as those both has much simpler designs, with the former sporting white letters with red flames, and the latter showcasing gray font with a tint of orange.

December 15, 2028 is another important date for MCU fans, as it will be when Black Panther 3 is released. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Black Panther franchise and its future.

On one hand, it is entirely possible that, after the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, Marvel Studios could allow Letitia Wright to reprise her role in Black Panther 3 as Shuri. However, it is also possible that David Jonsson's T'Challa II could pick up the mantle of the Black Panther and operate as the film's primary superhero in the upcoming threequel.

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Whatever the case may be, Marvel Studios has given fans the official logo for Black Panther 3 already as well, with it featuring the Black Panther title and the number three in Roman Numerals in front of the words.

Marvel Studios

It is worth noting that Black Panther 3 will be the first time a Black Panther film has been given a logo where the title font is black, as the first movie featured blue letters, and the second silver.

While Zodiac will be the first MCU Disney+ show to be released as part of the franchise's third saga, it is not the only one on Marvel's upcoming Disney+ slate. Alongside Zodiac, fans will get to experience more chapters in the Marvel Zombies saga.

Specifically, three future installments were already announced by Marvel Animation, with each being a two-episode arc centered around a different character or group of characters. The first title, Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier, will be released around Halloween in 2027, making it a part of the Multiverse Saga.

However, its successors, Marvel Zombies: The Fist of Khonshu and Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian, will debut in 2028 and 2029, respectively, taking place during the Mutant Saga.

Marvel Animation

Like the other titles mentioned, all three installments of the Marvel Zombies franchise have already been given official logos, with each taking inspiration from the original Marvel Zombies symbol, just changing the color and adding the subtitle.

Every Nod to the MCU in Marvel's Zodiac Logo

As mentioned, the official logo for the upcoming Zodiac series is anything but plain. In fact, the logo contains two symbols within it that tie to Marvel Comics and the MCU, implying that they will be the focus of the series.

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The first symbol within the Zodiac logo depicts The Great Wheel from the comics. Essentially, The Great Wheel is an organization of 12 spymasters from around the world who each received a code name based on a sign of the Western zodiac.

For example, Nick Fury, who is associated with SHIELD, was given the Gemini code. Additionally, members like Baron Strucker, who was associated with HYDRA, had the Sagittarius code.

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The Great Wheel will absolutely come into play in the Zodiac series, and will likely tie together elements from MCU history. For instance, it will most likely focus on the shadowy past of SHIELD and its relation to other organizations within The Great Wheel. Think about how Captain America: The Winter Soldier handled SHIELD's integration with HYDRA, but on a larger scale.

Interestingly, it seems as though some pieces are missing from the wheel in the logo. That could tease that some organizations have broken away, and that they could be targeted in the series.

Notably, The Great Wheel symbol takes the place of the "O" in the Zodiac logo.

It is also worth pointing out that the Zodiac logo directly features the SHIELD symbol. Instead of a regular "A" in the logo, the SHIELD symbol is in its place, acting as the "A."

Marvel Television

Most likely, Marvel Studios elected to use the SHIELD logo as it is extremely recognizable in the MCU, with many fans being able to identify it on first glance. It makes sense why SHIELD would be there, as it has been established in the MCU more than any of the other branches of The Great Wheel. As mentioned, its inclusion in the Zodiac logo indicates that SHIELD will be a major component in the upcoming TV show.