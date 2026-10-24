Disney+ Calls It Quits With Marvel's 2nd R-Rated MCU Show

The second-ever R-rated MCU TV series was officially canceled by Marvel Studios and Disney+, prompting fans to look to the future as more mature movies and series within the universe are set to be released in the coming years. Over the past couple of years, Marvel Studios finally dove into R-rated and TV-MA (the television equivalent of being rated R) territory in the MCU, giving fans a grittier and more mature alternative to everything that had come before. The brand finally made the jump in January 2024 with Echo, followed by Deadpool & Wolverine, Daredevil: Born Again, and Marvel Zombies in 2025. Then, 2026 saw the releases of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and The Punisher: One Last Kill.

Recently, at New York Comic-Con, Marvel Studios and Disney+ made the official announcement that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 (which will be released in March 2027) will be the final installment of the series, and that it will be canceled following those episodes. Notably, Born Again was the second-ever TV-MA MCU series, following Echo.

While Daredevil's cancellation is undoubtedly upsetting for many fans, Marvel Studios has more than a few TV-MA and R-rated offerings in the works.

Every Upcoming R-Rated and TV-MA Project in the MCU

Deadpool 4

Marvel Studios

Disney and Marvel Studios have not officially confirmed that Deadpool 4 is in the works yet. However, it has been heavily rumored that a fourth installment in the Deadpool franchise is planned, and that, due to the success of Deadpool & Wolverine (which became the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time), Marvel wants the next outing to be focused on those two characters again.

It is important to note that Ryan Reynolds himself revealed that he was writing something about Deadpool, but that it was more of a team-up project. Obviously, that would not be the confirmed X-Men movie that will be released in 2028, so it could be announced that Deadpool 4 could come in the form of an X-Force movie, or something similar.

Midnight Sons

Marvel Comics

For years, fans have been begging Marvel Studios to create a Midnight Sons movie or Disney+ series in the MCU. Those wishes are seemingly going to be granted in the MCU's Phase 7, as it has been reported that Marvel is developing a Midnight Sons movie internally, and that it will be rated R.

No one knows which MCU characters would be a part of the team, but rumors have suggested that Moon Knight and Blade could make their way onto the roster. In Marvel Comics, the Midnight Sons also often include names such as Ghost Rider and Doctor Strange. Considering Ghost Rider will be introduced in his own self-titled film, the likelihood of him showing up in Midnight Sons is infinitely higher.

Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier

Marvel Animation

Disney+'s TV-MA Marvel Zombies series was highly successful when it was first released, so no one was surprised when it was confirmed that the Zombies universe would be continuing in the future. However, instead of coming out with a traditional second season of the animated show, Marvel announced that three two-part event installments would be released every October in 2027, 2028, and 2029.

The first title to be released will be Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier. That two-part special will debut in October 2027 and will obviously center around Bucky Barnes. No further details have been released regarding the special, but fans can expect it to be a brutal, blood-soaked outing.

Marvel Zombies: The Fist of Khonshu

Marvel Animation

In October 2028, fans will receive Marvel Zombies: The Fist of Khonshu, the next two-part installment in the Zombies franchise. These episodes are expected to bring Eric Brooks back as Blade Knight, a character who was introduced in Marvel Zombies Season 1.

Like the other Zombies entries, The Fist of Khonshu will be rated TV-MA.

Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian

Marvel Animation

Finally, in 2029, another two-part Marvel Zombies special will be released titled The Last Guardian. This project is the most mysterious of the three upcoming Zombies titles, as fans have no idea who the main character of The Last Guardian could be. It is possible it could be referencing the Guardians of the Galaxy, but it could also go in a completely different direction.

Zodiac

Marvel Television

While New York Comic-Con confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again would be ending with Season 3, the event also saw an announcement of a brand-new MCU Disney+ series titled Zodiac. Based on a group of criminals from the comics, reports state that Marvel is developing the series with a TV-MA tone, even though the show's rating has not yet been confirmed. Zodiac is expected to premiere in 2028.

Jessica Jones (Rumored)

Marvel Television

Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones finally returned to the world of Marvel in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. Jones is going to come back for Season 3 of that series, but since that will be the final installment of the Daredevil franchise, rumors suggest that Marvel could resurrect the Jessica Jones series that began on Netflix, similar to how Daredevil was brought back in the form of Born Again.

If that is the case, fans will get more Jessica Jones (which is always welcome) and, most likely, a TV-MA continuation of what happens in Born Again Season 3.

Luke Cage & Iron Fist (Rumored)

Marvel Television

Mike Colter's Luke Cage and Finn Jones' Danny Rand (aka Iron Fist) will both be featured in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3, but considering that show will end after that installment, that doesn't give those characters a lot of time to shine in the MCU. Like the Jessica Jones rumors, it has also been rumored that Iron Fist and Luke Cage will be brought back in a separate Disney+ show. If that were to happen, it would most likely be TV-MA.