Marvel Studios' Midnight Sons Movie Is No Longer Expected To Feature 1 Major MCU Star

One major MCU star seems to be off the table for Marvel Studios' reported Midnight Sons movie after a new update. While the Midnight Sons film has never been officially confirmed for release, reports indicate it is actively being developed for a spot in the MCU's post-Multiverse Saga slate. This movie is expected to pull together some of Marvel's darker and more supernatural heroes, delivering a team-up unlike any seen in past movies.

Dane Whitman star Kit Harington hinted that he is not expecting to be part of the MCU's upcoming future plans. Speaking with MovieWeb, Harington shared that he would love to keep exploring this character but that he does not "think there's any plan to." Discussing the legacy of the Ebony Blade, which was teased at the end of 2021's Eternals, he loved the idea of exploring addiction through Dane, but he has no idea if or when he will get to return:

"I mean, I'd love to. I don't think there's any plan to. I hate to break it to you, but I think he’s a wicked character. There's a part of him…that whole Ebony Blade stuff where, the more he kills, the worse he gets, the more addicted, I think he's just such a great parable of addiction, and I think he's someone who starts good, goes bad. I think he’s great, but we'll see. I don't know if there's any plan."

Marvel Studios

With Harington having no knowledge about his future in the MCU, this seems to leave him out of a potential role in Marvel's upcoming Midnight Sons movie, which would have seemingly been a natural choice to include him. Even so, this does not completely rule him out from having a role in the film.

Considering Marvel is known for training its actors to keep secrets, Harington could be lying about being in the dark about the movie to protect the reveal for later. Marvel may also have plans for him in this movie that it has not yet informed him about, or the studio may not have those plans officially in place yet. With the movie still seemingly quite far from entering pre-production, these plans could change at any point.

Marvel Comics

As of writing, Midnight Sons is in the early stages of development and has not been officially announced by Marvel Studios. The movie will likely not debut until at least 2029, as 2028 already has X-Men on May 5, Ghost Rider on July 28, and Black Panther 3 on December 15.

Who May Join MCU's Midnight Sons Movie

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has made some headway in introducing possible members of the Midnight Sons, especially with Ryan Gosling's casting as Ghost Rider. While it is still unclear which version of the hero he will play, the flame-headed hero is a regular member of this unit, using his fiery chain and penance stare to great effect.

Additionally, Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight is classically associated with the team, although Isaac has only appeared once in the MCU through his own single-season solo series in 2022. Rumors indicated that he would be on the Midnight Sons roster when the movie comes out, adding another mystical element through Mark Spector's ties to ancient Egyptian mythology.

The biggest question for this movie centers around Mahershala Ali, who indicated that his solo Blade movie was dead seven years after he was announced for the role. Reports also hinted that Blade would have a role in the Midnight Sons project, but Ali's role is not a guarantee as the franchise moves forward.

Elsewhere, characters like Benedict Wong's Wong, Gael Garcia Bernal's Werewolf by Night, Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone, and Finn Jones' Iron Fist have also been mentioned as potential stars in Midnight Sons. However, with so little known about its development, a team is unlikely to be finalized in the foreseeable future.