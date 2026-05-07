Moon Knight’s Rumored Midnight Sons Movie Return Just Got More Interesting

A new wrinkle emerged regarding Oscar Isaac's return as Moon Knight in the rumored MCU Midnight Sons movie. Since Isaac debuted as Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and more in the 2022 Moon Knight series on Disney+, the hero has not been seen or mentioned in any live-action MCU releases over the last four years.

Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater shared insight into Oscar Isaac's potential return to the MCU as Moon Knight. Speaking with ComicBook in a promotional interview for Mortal Kombat 2, Slater addressed Isaac's contract with Marvel, saying they agreed to make more projects with him "when [they] find stories that he is creatively excited to tell." While Marvel can seemingly bring him back at any time, the challenge is finding the stories Isaac would "want to explore" and figuring out how he wants "that character to be used:"

"The contract Oscar Isaac signed was very much like, we will do more stories when we find stories that he is creatively excited to tell. They can just sort of snap their fingers and summon him back for another adventure. He's really creatively involved in the future of that character. So I would imagine part of the challenge, and part of the joy over there, is finding: what stories does Oscar want to explore, and how does he want that character to be used? What's something that would entice him to get back and play in that sandbox one more time?"

As of writing, this means Oscar Isaac is not under contract with Marvel Studios to return in any future movies or TV shows. This situation is much different than most MCU stars, who often sign multi-project deals with the studio upon taking a role.

For instance, Florence Pugh's reported deal to play Yelena Belova may have kept her out of the running for a role in a new comedy directed by Nancy Meyers (The Parent Trap), which was then taken by Erin Doherty. Pugh was reportedly offered the role but had to turn it down due to obligations for both Avengers: Doomsday (2026) and Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

Outside of Moon Knight, Isaac has only played his role one other time for Marvel Studios, voicing the hero in the first episode of What If...? Season 3.

How Oscar Isaac Could Return to the MCU

Marvel Studios

Following Moon Knight's March 2022 debut, the show was never renewed for a second season, unlike a few other Disney+ MCU shows to date. Due to Marvel Studios' shifting priorities, as the studio focuses on shows that can run as annual releases, Moon Knight seems to have been left behind.

Isaac's most promising prospects seem to be for the MCU's Midnight Sons movie, which is rumored to be in the early stages of development. Isaac's Moon Knight may play a big role in this story, which would seemingly put him alongside Kit Harington's Dane Whitman, Mahershala Ali's Blade, and Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone.

Marc Spector's story is filled with intrigue moving forward, especially after the introduction of a new alter ego, Jake Lockley, in the post-credits scene from Moon Knight Episode 6. However, with little information revealed about Isaac's prospects with the role, the wait continues to see when Moon Knight will be back as the Multiverse Saga inches closer to its end.