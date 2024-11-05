Is Moon Knight Season 2 Cancelled? New Movie Rumors Explained

A viral social post has fans thinking Moon Knight Season 2 may be canceled.

It has been several years since Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight was last seen. The character debuted as a part of his Disney+ series in March 2022, but a Season 2 of Moon Knight has still not been greenlit, despite "conversations" having reportedly been had on the subject.

In the years since Moon Knight's end, only one single appearance from the hero has been confirmed for a future MCU project, which is part of the upcoming What If...? Season 3.

Is Moon Knight Season 2 in Doubt?

Fans are convinced that Moon Knight Season 2 may never come thanks to some misinformation circulating online.

Speculation on the MCU series' sophomore effort stems from a viral Facebook post claiming that Season 2 of Moon Knight has been canceled and is instead being pursued as a now-in-development movie.

None of these claims have been substantiated in any way and seem to be inauthentic. However, that has not stopped the posts from grabbing hold of fans eager to hear more from Oscar Isaac's hooded hero.

While not a Moon Knight movie outright, it has recently been reported that Marvel Studios may be starting work on a Midnight Sons movie (via Daniel Richtman).

Moon Knight is a member of the longtime comic book team on the page, so one would assume that he, along with characters like Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange, would be a part of the movie version as well.

Moon Knight Season 2 has never been officially announced, but fans have long assumed one would come, seeing as the character was introduced in his own show only to not be seen or heard from again since.

Will Moon Knight Season 2 Ever Happen?

One would assume with a star like Oscar Isaac attached to a hero like Moon Knight, the character would be primed for a long and fruitful run in the MCU.

That, at least so far, has not been the case.

Moon Knight showrunner Mohamed Diab told Deadline in October 2024 that "with Marvel, nothing is called finished" when asked about a potential Season 2, but he made it very clear nothing has been confirmed for any sort of follow-up.

He continued, saying, "Right now, nothing is in talks," but he would "love to be involved in anything:"

"You never know – with Marvel, nothing is called finished. There could be a film, or he could go into another universe. Right now, nothing is in talks, but definitely, with Moon Knight, I would love to be involved in anything else, and it could happen for sure. I have a great relationship with them."

The character has been confirmed to appear in the upcoming third season of the animated anthology What If...?, so it is not as though he has been completely forgotten in the hallowed halls of Marvel studios.

Surely, there is a plan for Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight; fans may just have to wait to eventually get there.

Shortly after Moon Knight Season 1, Diab previously remarked that "[Marvel has] a plan."

Whether that plan remains intact to this day remains to be seen, but it should be reassuring for fans to know that Moon Knight is likely still top of mind for the Marvel Studios creative brain trust.

That is all to say, while nothing has been confirmed, there is always a chance that Moon Knight comes back for a Season 2 somewhere down the line.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+.