Kit Harington’s MCU Return Finally Gets Some Good News

Kit Harington's next MCU appearance as Dane Whitman may have been revealed by a new report. Whitman was a seemingly ordinary museum professor in Eternals, albeit the boyfriend of Gemma Chan's immortal hero Sersi, but his Marvel Comics lineage hints at an exciting MCU future. Having inherited the ancient Ebony Blade that has been passed down in his family for generations, Harington is destined to one day become the MCU's Black Knight. But that seems to be on hold after Mahershala Ali's Blade warned him off wielding the ancient mystical sword.

Over four years after Eternals, with no real talk of a sequel, many were starting to lose hope that its post-credit scene would be resolved. But fans of the Game of Thrones star are finally getting some good news, as scooper MyTimeToShineHello stated that Kit Harington will reprise Dane Whitman in Midnight Sons.

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is reportedly hard at work on a script for Midnight Sons as an Avengers-esque ensemble movie of the MCU's supernatural players to be released in Phase 7 or beyond, and it is rumored to adapt a major Mephisto story.

The Cosmic Circus scooper Alex Perez previously stated that Harington was expected to return in both Blade and Midnight Sons. Sadly, plans for his hero may have taken a hit as Marvel Studios has reportedly called it quits with Blade after many delays and is saving Mahershala Ali's true MCU debut for Midnight Sons.

Harington's apparent MCU return may be the franchise news that he needed after his Game of Thrones sequel, Snow, was abandoned at HBO, for now. He will soon reunite with his Westeros sibling actress, Sophie Turner, when 15th-century gothic horror The Dreadful hits theaters on February 20.

Kit Harington's MCU Future Is Finally Getting Interesting

Marvel

If Kit Harington returns as Dane Whitman in Midnight Sons, one can only imagine he would finally wield the Ebony Blade and become Black Knight. In the years since Eternals, Whitman could have benefited from some guidance from Mahershala Ali's Blade, who may have encountered the Ebony Blade before.

In finally becoming Black Knight, Harington will not just fulfill years of fans' hopes to see him play a superhero, but also the original intention behind his casting. After all, one has to imagine that his casting as the Black Knight-to-be was influenced by an idea to cast Game of Thrones' biggest icon as a sword-wielding superhero.

One has to wonder if Midnight Sons is giving itself too much story to tell, especially as much of its cast has either yet to debut or hasn't been seen in years. The flick will reportedly introduce Blade and Ghost Rider, bring back the likes of Moon Knight and Werewolf by Night, and transform Whitman into Black Knight, all while telling its own Mephisto-centric story and bringing these characters together.

It stands to reason that Marvel Studios may need to hold off on Midnight Sons for now to spread some of the heavy-lifting across multiple projects. Regardless, fans can only hope that this is just the begining for the Black Knight in the MCU and that Midnight Sons will be able to do him justice on the big screen.