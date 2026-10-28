Marvel Studios Unveils Phase 7's First 8 Movies & Disney+ Shows for the Mutant Saga

The MCU's Mutant Saga release calendar is finally filling up, as eight movies and shows are already expected to make up Phase 7. Marvel Studios is in the final stages of Phase 6 and the Multiverse Saga, with Avengers: Doomsday coming in December and Secret Wars wrapping up the 7-year-long saga in December 2027. After that, the MCU will launch its next three-phase saga in 2028, as Phase 7 kicks off what is widely rumored and theorized to be the Mutant Saga, finally bringing the X-Men and other X-gene-infused heroes and villains to Earth-616.

From the introduction of the rebooted X-Men to the next step toward the MCU's Midnight Sons, these are the eight projects officially on the Phase 7 calendar...

All 8 Movies & Shows Confirmed to Join Marvel Studios' Phase 7

X-Men - May 5, 2028

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios is preparing to launch Phase 7 and the Mutant Saga with X-Men, the reboot of Charles Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters. Spinning directly out of her debut in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Sadie Sink's Jean Grey is expected to lead the new era, with Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier at the helm.

Plot details for the reboot blockbuster remain under wraps, but Star Wars' Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver will take the villainous charge as Mister Sinister, perhaps laying the groundwork for Apocalypse to become the Mutant Saga's big bad. The rest of the confirmed cast includes Kit Conner's Cyclops, Christopher Abbott's Charles Xavier, Inde Navarrette's Rogue, Maya Boyd's Storm, and more.

Ghost Rider - July 28, 2028

Columbia Pictures

Coming off their work together on Star Wars: Starfighter, A-list actor Ryan Gosling and Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy are teaming up in the MCU for Ghost Rider, set to be Phase 7's second movie. Oscar-nominee Gosling will star as an as-yet-unconfirmed version of the Spirit of Vengeance in a supernatural epic, while Heated Rivalry star Corrie Storrie is reportedly in line for villain duties.

Ghost Rider could be a crucial part in setting up the Mutant Saga's supernatural sub-plot and the inevitable formation of the Midnight Sons, featuring Moon Knight, Blade, and Werewolf by Night. Many have theorized that Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen will reprise Mephisto, following his debut in Disney+'s Ironheart.

Marvel Zombies: Fist of Khonshu - Halloween 2028

Marvel Animation

Despite expectations that Marvel Animation was developing a traditional Season 2 for Marvel Zombies, the studio confirmed a unique rollout at NYCC. Instead, the saga will continue in three two-part specials releasing every Halloween, starting with Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier in Fall 2027 at the tail end of Phase 6.

The Bucky Barnes-focused tale will be promptly followed by Marvel Zombies: Fist of Khonshu, premiering on Disney+ in time for 2028's spooky season. The title confirms that the Moon Knight mythos will be central to the second undead special, although Marc Spector and Blade Knight are already dead in this universe, raising speculation about who will carry the mantle next, perhaps Danny Rand.

Black Panther 3 - December 15, 2028

Marvel Studios

The final dated movie for Phase 7 is Black Panther 3, the third Wakandan flick from Oscar winner Ryan Coogler, over a decade after his Chadwick Boseman-fronted MCU debut in 2018. This time around, the focus is shifting to T'Challa's son, with The Long Walk star David Jonsson becoming the next Panther.

Wakanda's latest protector will be joined by Winston Duke's King M'Baku and Letitia Wright's Shuri, the current Black Panther, who will soon appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Coogler was said to be writing a role for Training Day star Denzel Washington, which may be Black Panther's answer to the Joker, although his casting remains uncertain ahead of production starting in 2027.

Zodiac - TBD 2028

Marvel Television

Unfortunately, Marvel Television has canceled all of its current live-action shows, paving the way for the new Disney+ spy thriller Zodiac to land in 2028. The series is rumored to be a dark British spy story, details of which remain vague as the show was only recently made official at New York Comic-Con.

A report from Deadline revealed that the series will "follow a pair of spies who are chasing targets who have special abilities," who may well be mutants, making Zodiac a perfect companion piece to X-Men. Marvel Television has recruited Amit Cohen and Ron Leshem to lead the charge on its new spy show.

X-Men '97 Season 4 - TBD 2028

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation will deliver X-Men '97 Season 3 in 2027, but the animated revival will continue into Phase 7 alongside the live-action X-Men reboot movie. Executive producer Larry Houston recently revealed that they are already "giving script notes" on X-Men '97 Season 4, which is expected to release in 2028.

Houston also hinted at X-Men '97's larger future to The Direct, confirming their hopes for "five seasons" or "maybe six." It's unclear where the show will head in Phase 7 and beyond, as it will be contending with a totally separate live-action iteration of the X-Men, which will require the two to remain as different as possible.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 3 & 4 - TBD 2028/29

Marvel Animation

Disney+ will resume Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man with Season 2 on January 13, 2027, after it was pushed back to after Avengers: Doomsday. If the animated web-slinging tale can get on an annual trajectory after that, Season 3, which was greenlit some time ago, should be one of Phase 7's first projects.

Showrunner Jeff Trammell confirmed to Collider that Marvel Animation is "already working on Seasons 3 and 4" of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The series is bound to only deepen its exploration of the Spider-Man mythos, with Colman Domingo's Norman Osborn eventually becoming Green Goblin.

Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian - Halloween 2029

Marvel Animation

Marvel Animation is poised to conclude its post-apocalyptic saga at Halloween 2029 with Marvel Zombies: The Last Guardian, a third two-part special that will lean into the Guardians of the Galaxy. Marvel Animation boss Brad Winderbaum teased after New York Comic Con, "I won't tell you who the Last Guardian is, but it's very, very exciting," sparking theories about their identity.

The animated special will likely remain TV-MA, leaning into the brutality of the zombified world as the Zombies story comes to a close after just 10 episodes. The Last Guardian will have a tough task concluding the undead saga, perhaps involving the Nova Corps, who are currently guarding Earth to contain the plague.

What Else Will Join the Marvel Studios' Phase 7 Slate?

For the most part, Marvel Studios has only really confirmed its Phase 7 slate through 2028, but what comes beyond that is unclear. There are three MCU movies confirmed for release in 2029 on May 4, July 13, and November 9, and some clear contenders are already emerging to grab the top-secret dates.

For one, Loki writer Michael Waldron is now developing a Nova movie for the big screen, which seems like a shoo-in to land in 2029. Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is also reportedly working on The Fantastic Four 2, Doctor Strange 3, Shang-Chi 2, and a pseudo-Deadpool 4, any of which could make their way into Phase 7.

On the Disney+ front, Marvel Television is likely developing Zodiac with the aim of releasing new seasons annually, akin to Daredevil: Born Again, if all goes well. But it's tough to imagine the MCU continuing with just one live-action show, and there have been rumors of Strange Academy and Champions moving forward after Secret Wars, but it's too early to have any certainty.