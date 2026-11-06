Marvel Confirms 4 MCU Films Releasing After Avengers: Doomsday At Disney Upfront 27 Event

Marvel Studios officially revealed the four MCU movies set to release after Avengers: Doomsday (one of which is important to the franchise's future). The MCU's Multiverse Saga expanded Marvel's on-screen lineup with a plethora of projects that focused on Multiversal concepts like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Loki, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Outside of the Multiverse connections, the saga also featured self-contained stories that don't directly connect to the plot of Avengers: Doomsday, such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Eyes of Wakanda, Eternals, and Moon Knight. Phase 6 is the concluding chapter, beginning with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, VisionQuest, and the next two Avengers movies. Doomsday is set to be the next big MCU crossover event that will deal with incursions and unite three major hero teams in the Avengers, the X-Men, and the Fantastic Four against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom.

Following the high-stakes Multiversal battle in the Multiverse Saga's climax, the MCU's next era looks exciting. At the Disney Upfront Argentina 27 event, Marvel Studios revealed the core theatrical slate that will follow Avengers: Doomsday and begin shaping the MCU's next era.

Diisney/Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has kept the slate light between Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, prioritizing quality over quantity. Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 is the only MCU live-action project set to release on Disney+ after Avengers: Doomsday, with animation projects Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2, X-Men '97 Season 3, and Marvel Zombies: The Winter Soldier completing the animation slate.

Every Major MCU Movie Releasing After Avengers: Doomsday

Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 17, 2027

Avengers: Secret Wars is the sixth and final film of the Multiverse Saga, serving as the direct sequel to Avengers: Doomsday and the saga's definitive conclusion. Directed by the Russo Brothers, exact plot details of Secret Wars are (obviously) still shrouded in secrecy, but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige already confirmed that the MCU will be "reset" after the events of this crossover movie, meaning that it will have a high-stakes plot akin to Avengers: Endgame.

Secret Wars is positioned as both the endpoint of the current MCU era and the launchpad for what comes next. Some of the confirmed cast of Secret Wars include Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, Sadie Sink's Jean Grey, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi, and Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm.

Principal photography has yet to begin, but Marvel's latest assurance that the film will release in December 2027 should ease fans' worries about a potential delay.

X-Men

Marvel Studios

Release Date: May 5, 2028

Marvel Studios' X-Men reboot will officially kickstart the Mutant Saga by introducing a new team of mutants who will protect the MCU's Earth-616. With Sadie Sink's Jean Grey serving as its lead character, the film will introduce Kit Connor's Cyclops, Christopher Abbott's Charles Xavier, Samara Weaving's Emma Frost, Indé Navarette's Rogue, Maya Boyd's Storm, and Asa Germann's Angel.

Directed by Jake Schreier, X-Men is the clearest signal of Marvel's post-Multiverse direction, and its strategy of banking on a new generation of mutants creates many storytelling opportunities in the next decade. Filming is expected to take place at Pinewood Studios in the UK, with principal photography beginning in 2027.

Ghost Rider

Marvel Studios

Release Date: July 28, 2028

Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider was one of the surprise announcements at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. The film marks the official MCU debut of the Spirit of Vengeance, with him being portrayed by Ryan Gosling. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film is expected to be a standalone supernatural anti-hero entry that expands the MCU's supernatural corner.

Marvel has yet to reveal which version of Ghost Rider will be adapted on-screen, but signs point to it following the classic Johnny Blaze origin. Doing so would make it distinct from Gabriel Luna's Robbie Reyes appearance in Agents of SHIELD. Production is expected to begin in 2027, with a July 2028 release window.

Ghost Rider is the second major Phase 7 theatrical release in the Mutant Saga, marking Marvel's shift into darker, more supernatural territory on the big screen.

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Release Date: December 15, 2028

Black Panther 3 is set to begin a brand-new era for Wakanda, focusing on David Jonsson as the adult Prince T'Challa II (Toussaint), T'Challa and Nakia's son who was introduced in the mid-credits scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Returning MCU heroes who will join Jonsson's T'Challa include Letitia Wright's Shuri and Winston Duke's M'Baku. Ryan Coogler will return in the director's chair.

It's hard to pinpoint the narrative Black Panther 3 will focus on, largely because the film is positioned as one of the major aftermath stories emerging from the events of Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. With the Multiverse Saga expected to conclude in a soft reset, Wakanda's next chapter will likely be shaped by whatever new status quo those films establish.

The full announcement video at the Disney Upfront Argentina 27 event can be seen below: