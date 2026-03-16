Avengers Doomsday Omitting These 5 Marvel Characters Can Make Secret Wars Significantly Better

Eight years after walking a tightrope by ending the third Avengers film, Avengers: Infinity War, on a massive cliffhanger and setting the stage for its next event movie, Marvel Studios is about to get back on the horse yet again with Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The two projects will serve as the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, bringing together heroes and villains from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four all have their seats at the table reserved, which means there won't be much room for anyone who likes to fly solo.

But being left on the sidelines for one of the movies doesn't necessarily mean missing out on both. There's a good chance that characters who appear in Doomsday won't make the cut for Secret Wars and vice versa. However, in a few special cases, being the last one picked may improve the MCU.

5 Characters the MCU Should Save for Avengers: Secret Wars

Spider-Man

Sony Pictures

When Tom Holland's name didn't appear on the back of a chair in Doomsday's initial cast reveal, a wave of disappointment hit the Internet. After all, with the original Avengers broken up, he's arguably the face of the franchise.

Well, Peter Parker has his own fish to fry in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will arrive in theaters a few months before Doomsday. The battle against Scorpion and whatever other villains the movie throws at the titular hero could change him to the point that he needs to take some time for himself before he's ready to return to the fray in Secret Wars.

Storm

20th Century Fox/Marvel Studos

The X-Men won't go down without a fight once Doctor Doom begins his assault on the multiverse. However, not every Omega-level mutant is suiting up in Doomsday. Magneto and Professor X will be present, but Jean Grey and her good friend Storm are in the wind, at least if Doomsday's marketing is to be believed.

Saving Storm for a rainier day isn't a bad idea, though, as she could help turn the tide of the battle in Secret Wars, paving the way for an epic entrance that rivals Thor's from Infinity War.

Ghost Rider

Columbia Pictures

No character has seen their name in the headlines more than Ghost Rider in the past few months. Every few weeks or so, another rumor pops up, claiming the Spirit of Vengeance will have a significant role in the MCU's future.

While it would be nice to have a being as powerful as Ghost Rider around when that second-act trouble comes around in Doomsday, introducing him won't be simple. The powers that be at Marvel Studios would be better off teasing Johnny Blaze or whichever Rider they're going with and waiting for the next movie to have him ride into battle.

Scarlet Witch

Marvel Studios

Death is rarely final in superhero media. Despite that, the MCU sure wants the world to think Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, is gone for good. There have been no hints about her return in recent years, and Elizabeth Olsen continues to play coy when asked about her character's future.

That's all well and good, but it's hard to imagine the conclusion of the Multiverse Saga will forget about arguably its most important character, especially given her ties to the magic Doctor Doom will surely be utilizing when he starts to lose momentum.

Hawkeye

Marvel Studios

The Hawkeye Disney+ series sees Clint Barton pass the baton (or, in this case, the bow) to Kate Bishop, who is seemingly a found member of the MCU's Young Avengers. However, Clint isn't one to sit out a fight when everything is on the line.

In keeping with tradition, Hawkeye should sit out Doomsday, allowing the rest of the MCU's heroes to get themselves into a situation they can't fight their way out of alone before coming to the rescue in Secret Wars. He may not be as young as he once was, but he still has plenty to offer.