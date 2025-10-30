Elizabeth Olsen Reveals The One Marvel Villain Who Would Bring The Scarlet Witch Back to the MCU

According to MCU star Elizabeth Olsen, there is one villain that would bring her Scarlet Witch back to the super-powered franchise. Olsen, who has played the spellbinding Wanda Maximoff at Marvel Studios since 2014, has not been seen or heard from in several years. After her Scarlet Witch was buried under the rubble of Mount Wundagore at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Olsen's future within the franchise became unclear, as it seemed she had died in her clash with Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme.

Despite her character being dead in the MCU, at present, Olsen has talked several times as of late about a potential return to the franchise. Most recently, she spoke to fans in attendance at Spacecon San Antonio (via MCU Film News on X) about one villain who could bring her Scarlet Witch out of MCU retirement: Aubrey Plaza's Death.

Marvel Studios

"I would love to get to work with Aubrey again," the longtime Marvel star divulged, who Olsen worked with on the 2017 film Ingrid Goes West. Since their time on Ingrid, Plaza has made an MCU debut of her own, playing the villainous Rio Vidal (aka Lady Death) in 2024's hit Scarlet Witch-adjacent streaming series Agatha All Along.

Thus far, Olsen and Plaza's characters have yet to meet under the Marvel Studios banner. If Olsen gets her way, though, this could see not only her Wanda Maximoff come back from the dead but Plaza's sinister sorceress as well.

Olsen has discussed returning to the series numerous times since her on-screen demise, including recently telling the press that if she does come back, she would love to be old and "gnarly" when she does.

As for Plaza's character, recent insider reports have suggested that she may return soon, but the details of her return, including when and where, remain unclear.

Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch did technically make her MCU comeback in 2025, appearing as an undead version of herself in Marvel Zombies, but that was reportedly recorded years ago with Olsen and took place in an entirely separate universe from the mainline MCU.

Will Scarlet Witch and Lady Death Share the Screen in the MCU?

Marvel Studios

Elizabeth Olsen has made the request, but that does not necessarily mean it is bound to happen. Surely, fans would be giddy to see Olsen's Scarlet Witch share the screen with Aubrey Plaza's Lady Death, but neither character has an announced project featuring them on the Marvel Studios slate.

There have been rumors circulating about Olsen potentially returning in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, but that is by no means official.

If the character were to come back from the dead in Doomsday, then there is a chance Plaza's Agatha All Along villain makes her grand return alongside her. The new Avengers team-up could see Olsen's character in the afterlife, forced to make a deal with Death to return to the world of the living.

This could be an exciting way to bring both Olsen's beloved Marvel character back on-screen, as well as tie in some of the more abstract concepts of Marvel Comics that the movies have not yet explored in depth, such as the physical plane to which heroes and villains go after death.

Or, the two characters could perhaps cross paths wherever Joe Locke's Billy Maixmoff and Kathryn Hahn's Agatha Harkness pop up next.

One popular theory among fans is that whatever comes next for Billy, following the events of Agatha All Along, will see the teenage hero hunting for his twin brother, Tommy, as well as his mother, Wanda.

This could, again, see Wanda making a pact with Lady Death to be reunited with her sons—even if they do not look exactly like they did the last time she saw them.