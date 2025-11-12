Avengers: Doomsday Will Fix One MCU Staple That The Multiverse Saga Messed Up

An Avengers: Doomsday star confirmed one aspect of the movie that will give fans what they have been missing from most of the Multiverse Saga. Led by Robert Downey Jr.'s new take on Doctor Doom, Avengers: Doomsday will be the first part of the culmination of everything the Multiverse Saga has built up to since 2021. However, considering the criticisms fans have of this group of movies, some concerns still remain regarding the film's potential scope.

Yelena Belova/Black Widow star Florence Pugh spoke about her experience filming Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday. Appearing on The Louis Theroux Podcast, she reflected on being "all dressed in...superhero costumes" alongside so many of her co-stars in Doomsday, calling it "such a unique thing to do:"

"And also it's fun, and it's silly, and you're not dealing with normal circumstances. I mean, like just literally the other day I was on set with the most incredible cast, and we're all dressed in our superhero costumes, and we're all playing. Just playing as if we're saving the world. And it's just such a unique thing to do."

Theroux continued discussing Pugh's career as a whole, touching on how she "straddled the world of art house and also mainstream Hollywood" with work on projects like Oppenheimer and Dune: Part II.

For Pugh, that path is "completely dependent on what you want your career to look like," having dipped her toes in lower-budget indie movies and bigger-budget blockbusters. Specifically touching on Marvel, after speaking with actors who had done those movies, she heard them give the studio "so much praise for the freedom that you get:"

"I think it's completely dependent on what you want your career to look like. And I knew I had such a firm footing in my love for making indie movies and for making low budget movies and, and I knew that that was never going to go. It's a completely different feeling. And when I was 22, I think, or 23, I got offered 'Black Widow.' And I remember asking a few people what the experience was like on those movies. And so many people were just giving them so much praise for the freedom that you get, and how it's a family, and how it's a unit, and they care for you, and they look after you."

The Black Widow star fully embraces the idea that she "[gets] to do both" kinds of movies and "widen [her] range." Additionally, being in the bigger movies that bring massive audiences to the theater leads to smaller movies getting "more attention and more light" that may not have gotten the same kind of business:

"And it means that you also then can, and will be able to support smaller movies, and how it's a great decision. And I just really loved the idea that that I get to do both. I get to experience both, I get to widen my range. And it also then means that, because of the amount of people that are watching these movies, you're also giving more attention and more light to the smaller movies that maybe wouldn't have had that many bums on seats. So in terms of like, I guess like business helping business, they do wonderful things. And it, it was quite a clear decision for me to make."

Pugh joins a cast of 27 confirmed cast members in Avengers: Doomsday, which is the MCU's fifth Avengers film. Together, the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more will team up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, who will threaten multiple universes in his quest for unlimited power. Avengers: Doomsday will debut in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Character Combos Expected in Avengers: Doomsday

Marvel Studios

While plot details for Avengers: Doomsday remain shrouded in mystery, the movie is expected to be the biggest crossover event in MCU and comic book movie history. Pitting the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more into one movie will make waves in this space, particularly with those groups interacting with each other for the first time on the big screen.

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu already teased an interaction between himself and two major X-Men stars, namely Sir Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier and Sir Ian McKellen's Magneto. This likely means the rest of the Avengers and legacy mutants will make each other's acquaintance, setting the stage for moments fans have waited decades to see.

The Thunderbolts may also be in line to meet the Fantastic Four upon their arrival on Earth-616, should the ship in Thunderbolts*' post-credits scene be the one they take to the MCU's main universe.

As fans wait for more on specifics, theories like this will dominate online chatter, although Marvel may tease some of these crossovers with Doomsday's long-awaited first trailer. Considering that the trailer may be released before the end of this year, anticipation is quickly building to see what Marvel has in store.