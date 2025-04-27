Marvel's Thunderbolts Post-Credits Scene Is Exactly What the MCU Needed (Footage Details)

Marvel's choices for Thunderbolts*' post-credits scenes seem to be resonating well and could give fans exactly what they have been missing. While the MCU's post-credits scenes have had mixed results through the Multiverse Saga, there could be reason for optimism after this new film closes out Phase 5.

Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scene Spoiler Teases Give MCU Fans Hope

Ahead of Thunderbolts*' release in theaters on Friday, May 2, the film was confirmed to deliver both a mid-credits scene and a post-credits scene. This marks the first time since 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that an MCU movie has had more than one post-credits scene.

Critics who saw the movie early shared their thoughts on the post-credits sequences and explained why they could be exactly what MCU fans are looking for.

Thunderbolts*' Post-Credits Scenes' Lengths Gain Praise

Marvel Studios

According to Digtial Spy's Ian Sandwell, Thunderbolts* has a "lengthy post-credit scene." The second scene is believed to be the lengthier of the two, but no specific runtime has been confirmed.

In terms of the MCU's longest movie post-credits scene, that honor goes to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, whose single post-credits scene was 2 minutes and 30 seconds. That scene was pivotal to the film, introducing T'Challa and Nakia's young son.

Black Widow also had a nearly two-and-a-half-minute post-credits scene, which showed Valentina Allegra de Fontaine giving Yelena Belova the assignment to take out Hawkeye. Another film with a two-minute-long post-credits scene was 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp, which showed the aftermath of Thanos' snap.

As for the MCU's shortest post-credits scene, that distinction goes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The scene in question featured Bruce Campbell's Pizza Poppa finally being freed from the spell that forced him to punch himself in the face before exclaiming in a fourth-wall break, "It's over!" Doctor Strange 2's Clea-centric mid-credits scene was also short at only 40 seconds.

In the Multiverse Saga, Thor: Love and Thunder and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania had post-credits scenes that were 40 seconds long as well.

Ironically, one of the MCU's other shortest post-credits scenes was in the franchise's first movie, Iron Man. Clocking in at under 40 seconds long, this scene set the stage for the expanded universe Marvel hoped to build as Nick Fury told Tony Stark about the Avengers Initiative.

Marvel Delivers a "More Serious" Post-Credit Scene in Thunderbolts*

Marvel Studios

As noted by Barton Reviews' Josh Barton Thunderbolts*' post-credits scenes are "more serious," for which he praised Marvel Studios:

"It's actually good to see them put some effort into the more serious post credit scene here so make sure you stay until the very end of 'Thunderbolts*'"

In recent years, Marvel Studios has had a few post-credits scenes with little to no impact on the franchise and did not take themselves seriously. Although more comical post-credits scenes fit in movies like Deadpool & Wolverine (which featured a profanity-laced Chris Evans tirade), they have not always landed well.

Along with the aforementioned Bruce Campbell scene from Doctor Strange 2, some recent MCU scenes have taken a more hilarious route. Most of those have come on the Disney+ side of the MCU (including a reference to Steve Rogers' virginity in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).

Has a Classic Feel to Phase 1 Credits Scenes

Marvel Studios

As critic Tyler Disney described, at least one of Thunderbolts*' post-credits scenes "felt like the classic phase 1 of marvel." This should be seen as a positive development, considering how impactful all the post-credits scenes were in the MCU's first six films from 2008 to 2012.

For reference, Iron Man's post-credits scene (which almost included an F-bomb) featured Nick Fury teasing the Avengers Initiative to Tony Stark in his mansion. Next, Tony teased General Thunderbolt Ross about "putting a team together" in The Incredible Hulk.

Iron Man 2 showed a different version of a scene from Thor where Phil Coulson finds Thor's hammer. As for Thor, the film ended with Nick Fury revealing the Tesseract to Dr. Erik Selvig as Loki looked on in envy.

Phase 1's last solo movie, Captain America: The First Avenger, took a scene from The Avengers featuring Fury noting the Avengers' upcoming mission to Steve Rogers. Finally, along with a scene of the Avengers eating shawarma, The Other warns the Mad Titan Thanos of the threat from Earth in 2012's The Avengers.

While Thunderbolts* post-credits scenes have not been revealed, they significantly impact what's coming at the end of the Multiverse Saga.

One of the MCU's Best Post-Credits Scenes

Marvel Studios

All things considered, the critics have largely agreed on one thing: Thunderbolts* has one of the best post-credits scenes in MCU history.

@alexiguardian shared the same sentiment, calling the movie "VERY important to the Multiverse Saga" while teasing that the end sets the stage for Avengers: Doomsday.

Influencer Matt Ramos (aka Supes) called the second post-credits scene "the most important & most exciting in YEARS," ranking it as one of the MCU's best.

Usman Najm echoed those feelings, putting it simply by calling the scene "one of the BEST post credit scene in the MCU."

Joaquín Teodoro had fun with his review, using a bomb emoji to describe Thunderbolts*' second post-credits scene.

Lastly, Tyler Disney felt the impact of the scene long after leaving the theater, positing that it was "still on [his] mind and is still mind blowing."

While informing fans of the movie's number of post-credits scenes, POC Culture urged viewers, "Don't miss them!"

Although fans will not find out specifics about the scene until May 2 (after nationwide fan screenings), expectations are high for what's on the way.