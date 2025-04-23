Thunderbolts Movie's Post-Credits Scenes Count Just Got Confirmed

Following the first critics' screening for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, the number of post-credits scenes is set in stone for the MCU's latest movie.

Thunderbolts* will be a landmark moment for the MCU as Phase 5's final movie, bringing together a unique team of antiheroes and misfits for a unified mission. Acting as a semi-sequel for multiple MCU projects, this movie will tie off numerous loose ends from across the grand MCU landscape.

With early reviews for Thunderbolts* dropping almost two weeks ahead of its debut, anticipation is already building for what is expected to be another MCU hit. Additionally, with every new Marvel entry comes new post-credits scenes to expect - a trend that continues for the franchise's latest big-screen addition.

How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does Thunderbolts* Have?

Marvel Studios

The first official social media reviews for Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* (following the world premiere screening at Cineworld Leicester Square in London, UK) revealed how many post-credits scenes the movie will have.

@BeanzGotGamez told fans to "definitely stick around after the credits" after calling Thunderbolts* "awesome:"

"Taps mic: 'Thunderbolts*' was awesome. Tons of implications on how the MCU is moving forward. The team works well together, plenty of emotion. Yelena is my MVP. Definitely a super fun movie. Definitely stick around after the credits"

Big Gold Belt Media's review got more specific while calling the movie "raw, hilarious, and deeply human," telling viewers to expect "1 Mid & 1 Post credit scene:"

"'THUNDERBOLTS*' raw, hilarious, and deeply human. It’s a bold dive into trauma, healing, and redemption. Proof that even the so-called defective losers and disposable delinquents can rise above their past and become the heroes no one expected. It’s gritty, emotional, and unlike anything Marvel has done before — a must-see story that hits where it hurts and heals where it matters 1 Mid & 1 Post credit scene."

This breaks a recent trend for MCU movies, as the three movies prior to Thunderbolts* all had only one scene after the credits.

Most recently, Captain America: Brave New World showed Sam Wilson visiting the Leader in the Raft as the villain warned Cap about a possible threat from another universe.

Before that, fans saw Kelsey Grammer's MCU debut as Beast after Monica Rambeau woke up in an alternate reality next to a different version of her mother, Maria Rambeau (Binary).

The third film in that trend was Deadpool & Wolverine, which featured Chris Evans' hilarious, profanity-laden rant discussing Cassandra Nova in his return as the Human Torch.

What to Expect From Thunderbolts* Post-Credits Scenes

Marvel Studios

After Captain America 4's offered a hint towards the greater Multiverse existing, Thunderbolts* may take a similar route as Phase 5 concludes. Leading many to that conclusion is the fact that most of the Thunderbolts* cast was confirmed for roles in Avengers: Doomsday, which will break the multiverse wide open.

With Thunderbolts* being Phase 5's last movie, the expectation is that the post-credits scenes could be massive leading into the final phase of the Multiverse Saga. What better way could there be to do that than teasing something like an Incursion or Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom threatening Earth?

The biggest question moving forward will be how exactly the Thunderbolts and Sentry fit into the story being told in Doomsday alongside dozens of other major heroes. Largely known as street-level characters, this movie will throw them into the deep end as they meet the Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.

If Doomsday is not teased, Thunderbolts* could use a smaller scale by following up on one of its own characters, specifically someone like Geraldine Viswanathan's Mel (who is rumored to be the MCU's Songbird).

Regardless of what happens, expectations are already being heightened after early social media reactions indicated the MCU has another winner on its hands.

Thunderbolts* will debut in theaters on Friday, May 2.